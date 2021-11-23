 Skip to main content
Husker Recruit Watch: Husker tight end recruit will play for a state title on Black Friday
topical

  • 0
1733 Lakeville South vs Lakeville North

Lakeville South (Minnesota) tight end Chase Androff (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in October of 2020.

 Clark Grell

One could imagine that Chase Androff may try to catch some of Friday's Nebraska-Iowa football game.

We know for certain his plans for later that night.

The Husker tight end recruit and Lakeville South will play for a Minnesota Class 6A state title at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Lakeville South got there with a 40-14 win against St. Michael-Albertville last Friday. Androff caught two passes in the win, including a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Some other Husker prospect and recruit notables:

Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) scored his team's only touchdown — on a 6-yard run — in McQueen's 56-7 loss to Bishop Gorman in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Husker quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas) was 27-of-35 for 290 yards and a touchdown in Burleson's 28-23 loss to Lovejoy in a 5A playoff game. Burleson trailed 21-0 before making a rally and nearly pulled the upset.

Linebacker prospect Tausili Akana (Lehl, Utah), a high target in 2023 for the Huskers, had a tackle and two quarterback hurries in Skyridge's 20-0 loss to Lone Peak in the Utah 6A state playoffs.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

