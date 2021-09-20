Husker Recruit Watch: Husker QB commit has season cut short by injury

Richard Torres saw his high school career come to an abrupt stop Friday night in Texas.

The Class of 2022 Nebraska quarterback recruit out of Southside High School in San Antonio suffered a knee injury during his team's 34-21 loss to Floresville.

"I know God works in mysterious ways and he has a plan for me," Torres wrote on social media Monday. "He wouldn't put me up for a challenge I wouldn't be able to overcome."

Torres completed 14-of-27 passes for 218 yards in the loss. He had touchdown tosses of 60 and 42 yards.

"My journey is not done yet," Torres wrote. "This is a minor setback for a major comeback."

Other Husker recruits and prospects:

NU linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) had four catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the Discoverers' 47-32 win against Lincoln Northeast.

Husker running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada), the state's leading rusher, had 94 yards on 18 carries in McQueen's 34-29 win against Spanish Springs.