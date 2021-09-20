Husker Recruit Watch: Husker QB commit has season cut short by injury

Richard Torres saw his high school career come to an abrupt stop Friday night in Texas.
The Class of 2022 Nebraska quarterback recruit out of Southside High School in San Antonio suffered a knee injury during his team's 34-21 loss to Floresville.
"I know God works in mysterious ways and he has a plan for me," Torres wrote on social media Monday. "He wouldn't put me up for a challenge I wouldn't be able to overcome."
Torres completed 14-of-27 passes for 218 yards in the loss. He had touchdown tosses of 60 and 42 yards.
"My journey is not done yet," Torres wrote. "This is a minor setback for a major comeback."
Other Husker recruits and prospects:
NU linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) had four catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns in the Discoverers' 47-32 win against Lincoln Northeast.
Husker running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada), the state's leading rusher, had 94 yards on 18 carries in McQueen's 34-29 win against Spanish Springs.
Husker athlete recruit Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) had seven catches for 74 yards in Fairview's 41-0 win against Prairie View. He also had four tackles.
NU tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) had six catches for 106 yards in the top-ranked Bluejays' 58-13 win against Arlington. Brahmer's night including a 52-yard touchdown catch. He also handles kickoffs for his team.
Husker linebacker recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) had eight catches for 131 yards and one touchdown in the Knights' 41-7 loss to Creighton Prep. He also had six tackles and an interception on defense.
NU 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti had six tackles in the Southeast defeat.
NU wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) had six catches for 96 yards in a 40-14 loss to Osceola. Jones has 16 catches for 241 yards and two scores through three games.
Husker defensive end recruit Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) had three tackles in The Bolles' lopsided 49-14 win against Fernandina Beach.
