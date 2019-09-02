{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska had several unofficial visitors on campus Saturday, including a few from out of state.

Among them was 6-foot-5 offensive tackle prospect Trey Zuhn (Colorado Springs, Colorado), who is part of the 2021 class. Zuhn's sister Riley is a freshman on the Husker volleyball team.

On Thursday, Zuhn helped pave the way for a 220-yard performance by Fossil Ridge running back Chris Bowerfind.

Linebacker prospect Collin Oliver (Edmond, Oklahoma), a 6-3, 215-pound prospect out of the 2021 class, also made an unofficial visit Saturday. His high school team, Santa Fe, won its season-opener against MacArthur 20-7 on Thursday.

Quinton Conley (Kansas City, Mo.), a 6-5 sophomore wide receiver out of Pembroke Hills, caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in his team's win against El Dorado Springs on Friday. Less than 15 hours later, he was in Lincoln watching Nebraska-South Alabama.

Others of note

NU defensive lineman recruit Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) recorded 10 tackles and recovered two fumbles in Chamberlain's 23-15 win against Stanley Country.

Nebraska wide receiver recruit Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) caught four passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yarder, in the Thunderbirds' 63-6 win against Lincoln High.

Husker wide receiver target Omar Manning (Kilgore, Texas) hauled in a 26-yard touchdown and blocked a field goal attempt in Kilgore College's 43-33 win against Navarro College.

NU quarterback recruit Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) completed 7-of-13 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown and rushed nine times for 69 yards and three touchdowns in his team's 46-19 win against Bob Jones. Smothers has accounted for eight touchdowns in two games.

Husker defensive end recruit Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) had 54 yards receiving and a quarterback sack in Kuemper Catholic's 27-3 win against St. Albert.

NU wide receiver recruit William Nixon (Waco, Texas) caught two passes for 23 yards and rushed 11 times for 53 yards in Midway's 20-13 loss to Trinity.

Nebraska cornerback recruit Tamon Lynum (Orlando, Florida) had an interception in Evans' 51-0 win against Cypress Creek.

