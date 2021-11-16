Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes' team wins regional title; Raiola goes off for seven TD passes

Ashton Hayes didn't find the end zone Friday night. He found something better.

The Nebraska running back recruit out of Reno, Nevada, helped lead McQueen to its first regional championship in 11 years with a 26-23 victory against Bishop Manogue on Friday.

McQueen scored midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.

Hayes rushed 22 times for 134 yards in the win.

"We practice for games like this. We expected it to be like this," Hayes told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "Because championship games are not easy. We expected it to be a tough game and we came out out swinging and we had to fight to the end."

According to the Gazette-Journal, Hayes picked up a critical first down late in the game as the Lancers were trying to run out the clock.

Other Husker recruits and prospects:

Nebraska 2023 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas) threw for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in his team's 70-48 win against Poteet. Raiola, who also ran for a score, had touchdown tosses of 65, 72, 20, 52, 54, 5 and 60.