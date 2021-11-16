 Skip to main content
Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes' team wins regional title; Raiola goes off for seven TD passes
topical

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Recruit Dylan Raiola (center) stands on the field before Nebraska plays Northwestern on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss Scott Frost's full plate: coaching, game prep, recruiting, transfer portal and searching for coaching replacements.

Ashton Hayes didn't find the end zone Friday night. He found something better.

The Nebraska running back recruit out of Reno, Nevada, helped lead McQueen to its first regional championship in 11 years with a 26-23 victory against Bishop Manogue on Friday.

McQueen scored midway through the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.

Hayes rushed 22 times for 134 yards in the win.

"We practice for games like this. We expected it to be like this," Hayes told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "Because championship games are not easy. We expected it to be a tough game and we came out out swinging and we had to fight to the end."

According to the Gazette-Journal, Hayes picked up a critical first down late in the game as the Lancers were trying to run out the clock.

Other Husker recruits and prospects:

Nebraska 2023 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas) threw for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in his team's 70-48 win against Poteet. Raiola, who also ran for a score, had touchdown tosses of 65, 72, 20, 52, 54, 5 and 60.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was on the road recruiting over the bye week, and he was on hand for Raiola's performance in Texas.

Husker 2023 tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) caught two passes for 63 yards and one touchdown in the Bluejays' 21-0 win against Battle Creek. He also had two tackles. Pierce will play Columbus Lakeview for the Class C-1 title on Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium.

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss job responsibilities for the Husker fill-in assistant coaches for the remainder of the season.

NU tight end recruit Chase Androff (Lakeview, Minnesota) and his Lakeville South will play in the Minnesota 6A semifinals following a 42-28 win against Shakopee.

Husker cornerback prospect Avery Powell (Jersey City, New Jersey) had seven tackles and four pass deflections in St. Peter's Prep 21-20 playoff win against Seton Hall Prep.

Four-star defensive end prospect AJ Hoffler (College Park, Georgia), who recently picked up a Husker offer, had two tackles, including a sack, in Woodward Academy's 48-14 win against Veterans in the Georgia 5A playoffs.

Clark Grell

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Tags

