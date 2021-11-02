Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes finds more daylight as Husker prospects enter postseason play

Ashton Hayes began his postseason march with a game typical of his regular-season performances.
The Husker running back recruit of Reno, Nevada, rushed for 165 yards on 12 carries McQueen's 43-0 win against Douglas in a playoff opener. Hayes scored twice in the victory.
Some other Husker recruits and prospects of note:
Husker tight end recruit Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota) caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Lakeville South's 48-6 win against Hopkins.
NU wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) had six catches for 47 yards in a 21-9 loss to West Orange. He also returned two kicks for 37 yards.
Nebraska athlete recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) had seven tackles and one catch for 13 yards in the Knights’ 21-3 loss to Omaha Burke in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
Nebraska 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) had six tackles, including a sack, in the Knights’ loss.
Husker recruit Gage Stenger (Millard South) threw for 270 yards and six touchdowns in the Patriots' 49-42 loss to Omaha North in the Class A playoffs. Stenger was seeing his first action after missing two games because of injury.
Vince Genatone (North Platte), who is receiving interest from Nebraska, had 13 tackles in the Bulldogs’ 24-17 win against Columbus in the Class A playoffs. He also rushed for 74 yards on nine attempts.
Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas), a 2023 QB prospect, threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in his team's 42-7 win against Joshua.
Husker 2023 prospect Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East) had two catches for 50 yards, including a touchdown, in the Spartans’ 59-42 loss to Gretna in the Class A playoffs. He also had a game-high 13 tackles and a pass deflection.
NU 2023 tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) had three tackles and one catch for 9 yards in the Bluejays’ 27-14 win against Broken Bow in the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs.
