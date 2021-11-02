Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes finds more daylight as Husker prospects enter postseason play

Ashton Hayes began his postseason march with a game typical of his regular-season performances.

The Husker running back recruit of Reno, Nevada, rushed for 165 yards on 12 carries McQueen's 43-0 win against Douglas in a playoff opener. Hayes scored twice in the victory.

Some other Husker recruits and prospects of note:

Husker tight end recruit Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota) caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Lakeville South's 48-6 win against Hopkins.

NU wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) had six catches for 47 yards in a 21-9 loss to West Orange. He also returned two kicks for 37 yards.

Nebraska athlete recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) had seven tackles and one catch for 13 yards in the Knights’ 21-3 loss to Omaha Burke in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.

Nebraska 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) had six tackles, including a sack, in the Knights’ loss.