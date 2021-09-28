 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes continues to feast on defenses; NU QB prospect suffers injury
0 Comments
topical

Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes continues to feast on defenses; NU QB prospect suffers injury

  • 0
Ashton Hayes

Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in five games during his senior campaign.

 Reno Gazette Journal

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give a two-minute roundup of Monday's football press conference.

Ashton Hayes continues to be one of the hardest players to slow down in the state of Nevada.

The Nebraska running back recruit out of Reno had 30 carries for 208 yards in McQueen's 30-6 win against Carson on Friday. Hayes, who rushed for 2,429 yards in 13 games as a sophomore, scored four times.

In five games — all wins — Hayes has rushed for 934 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's averaging more than 8 yards a carry.

Another Husker QB prospect sidelined: A week after Nebraska 2022 QB commit Richard Torres went down with a season-ending knee injury, another Husker QB target is out for the season.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Reese Mooney (Denham Springs, Louisiana), an uncommitted 2023 recruit, suffered a season-ending leg injury. Mooney posted the update on social media.

Two weeks ago, Mooney threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Other Husker recruits and prospects:

Husker 2023 tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) easily had the best game of his career. He caught nine balls for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-33 loss to Boone Central. Among his catches was an 83-yarder. He also had nine tackles, and handled punts and kickoffs.

Husker wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) caught five balls for 79 yards in Olympia's 42-21 win against University. 

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss the four most interesting things they heard at Nebraska football's media availability Monday at Memorial Stadium.

NU defensive end recruit Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) had seven tackles, including a stop behind the line of scrimmage, in The Bolles' 31-0 victory against University Christian.

Nebraska linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) made his biggest on the ground last week, rushing for 112 yards on four carries in a 28-23 win against Lincoln High. 

Husker linebacker recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) caught two passes for 27 yards and made 11 tackles in the Knights' 47-10 loss to Lincoln East.

NU 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) made six tackles and intercepted a pass in the Knights' defeat.

Husker tight end recruit Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota) caught one pass for 37 yards in Lakeville South's 36-14 win against Farmington. A week earlier, No. 1 Lakeville South romped past No. 2 Eden Prairie 42-7.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News