Husker Recruit Watch: Hayes continues to feast on defenses; NU QB prospect suffers injury

Ashton Hayes continues to be one of the hardest players to slow down in the state of Nevada.

The Nebraska running back recruit out of Reno had 30 carries for 208 yards in McQueen's 30-6 win against Carson on Friday. Hayes, who rushed for 2,429 yards in 13 games as a sophomore, scored four times.

In five games — all wins — Hayes has rushed for 934 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's averaging more than 8 yards a carry.

Another Husker QB prospect sidelined: A week after Nebraska 2022 QB commit Richard Torres went down with a season-ending knee injury, another Husker QB target is out for the season.

Reese Mooney (Denham Springs, Louisiana), an uncommitted 2023 recruit, suffered a season-ending leg injury. Mooney posted the update on social media.

Two weeks ago, Mooney threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Other Husker recruits and prospects:

Husker 2023 tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) easily had the best game of his career. He caught nine balls for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-33 loss to Boone Central. Among his catches was an 83-yarder. He also had nine tackles, and handled punts and kickoffs.