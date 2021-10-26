Husker recruit watch: Hausmann racks up the tackles for Columbus; Jones has best game of season

Ernest Hausmann showed why it's his defensive prowess that has Husker football coaches excited to get him on campus.
The Columbus senior had 12 tackles in the Discoverers' 38-28 win against North Platte on Friday. Hausmann, who also is one of the state's top pass-catching targets, hauled in four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Columbus will see North Platte again this week in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.
Other Husker recruits of note:
Husker wide receiver Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) had his best game of the season, catching 11 passes for 165 yards, including a long of 61 yards, in Olympia's 28-21 loss to Dr. Phillips.
NU running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) racked up 118 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries in McQueen's 69-0 win against Galena. The victory helped the Lancers (7-1) wrap up a league championship.
Nebraska athlete recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) had 12 tackles in the Knights' 21-10 loss to Elkhorn South. He also had two rushes for eight yards.
NU 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) had six tackles and a catch in the Knight defeat.
Husker 2023 tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Bluejays' 35-27 win against Wayne. He also had nine tackles, including a sack, and punted four times for a 44.0-yard average.
Husker athlete prospect Jalil Martin (Chicago) had an 81-yard touchdown catch and made four tackles in Kenwood's 51-6 win against Carver.
NU 2023 QB prospect Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas) was 19-of-26 for 247 yards and three touchdowns in his team's 62-28 win against Everman. Raiola, who last week picked up an offer from Alabama, also had a rushing touchdown.
