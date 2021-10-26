Husker recruit watch: Hausmann racks up the tackles for Columbus; Jones has best game of season

Ernest Hausmann showed why it's his defensive prowess that has Husker football coaches excited to get him on campus.

The Columbus senior had 12 tackles in the Discoverers' 38-28 win against North Platte on Friday. Hausmann, who also is one of the state's top pass-catching targets, hauled in four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Columbus will see North Platte again this week in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

Other Husker recruits of note:

Husker wide receiver Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) had his best game of the season, catching 11 passes for 165 yards, including a long of 61 yards, in Olympia's 28-21 loss to Dr. Phillips.

NU running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) racked up 118 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries in McQueen's 69-0 win against Galena. The victory helped the Lancers (7-1) wrap up a league championship.

Nebraska athlete recruit Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) had 12 tackles in the Knights' 21-10 loss to Elkhorn South. He also had two rushes for eight yards.

NU 2023 prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) had six tackles and a catch in the Knight defeat.