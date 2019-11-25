Husker recruit watch: Conn and Derby plow their way into state championship game

Alex Conn and his Derby teammates will be playing for a Kansas state championship.

Conn, a Nebraska offensive line recruit, helped pave the way for 486 total yards, including 384 on the ground, in Derby's 63-35 rout of Topeka in the 6A state semifinals Friday.

Derby (12-0) will play Olathe North in Saturday's championship game in Emporia, Kansas.

Derby, which has won four state titles in six years, is ranked No. 1 in the state.

Others of note

Husker wide receiver/running back recruit Will Nixon (Waco, Texas) rushed 23 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns in Midway's 38-27 win against McKinney in the second round of the 6A Division II playoffs. Nixon scored on runs of 65 and 5 yards.

Husker cornerback recruit Ronald Delancy (Miami) picked off a pass in Northwestern's 23-20 win against American Heritage in a battle of the top two teams in Florida's largest classification. The win moves the Bulls into the Class 5A state semifinals.