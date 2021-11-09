Husker Recruit Watch: Brahmer, Pierce a win closer to playing at Memorial Stadium

Nebraska tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer is set to arrive at Memorial Stadium in 2023.

He may be playing there much sooner.

The Pierce junior hauled in seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in his team's 35-28 win against No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in the Class C-1 state quarterfinals Friday. He also had nine tackles for the defending state champions.

Pierce plays Battle Creek on Friday. If the Bluejays win, they'll play in the Class C-1 state final at Memorial Stadium.

Other Husker recruits and prospects:

NU's newest commit, athlete Jalil Martin (Chicago), had two catches for 17 yards, including a touchdown, in Kenwood Academy's Oct. 30 playoff loss to Centennial. He also had two tackles and a pass deflection.

NU running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) broke loose for 180 yards on 19 carries in McQueen's 50-31 playoff win against Reed. Hayes scored two touchdowns.

Husker wide receiver recruit Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida) had two catches for 16 yards and a rush for 10 yards in Olympia's 49-14 win against Oak Ridge.