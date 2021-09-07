Husker Recruit Watch: Appleget makes catches count in win; NU RB recruit runs wild again

Jake Appleget is expected to play linebacker when he arrives at Nebraska, but the Lincoln Southeast two-way standout is showing what he can do as an offensive weapon.
Appleget caught three passes for 42 yards, including touchdown hauls of 15 and 25 yards in the Knights' 28-21 win against rival Lincoln Southwest on Friday.
Southeast also likes to utilize the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Appleget in the running game. He had three carries for 20 yards.
Defensively, Appleget had seven tackles and a pass deflection.
Other Husker recruits and prospects:
* Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in McQueen's 58-6 win against Douglas. Hayes had 129 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the season opener.
* NU quarterback recruit Richard Torres (San Antonio) was 15-of-26 passing for 163 yards with two picks in Southside's 10-6 loss to Somerset. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
* NU tight end recruit Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) caught six balls for 83 yards in helping lead the Class C-1 top-ranked Bluejays to a 28-27 win against Columbus Lakeview. Brahmer hauled in a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
* Nebraska defensive line prospect Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast) had 11 tackles against Lincoln Southwest. Tuioti is a 2023 prospect.
* Southeast rushed for 246 yards with Husker offensive recruit Gunnar Gottula helping pave the way.
* NU linebacker recruit Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) made five catches for 90 yards, including a long of 38 yards, in the Discovers' 28-14 win against Norfolk.
* NU defensive line recruit Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) had six tackles, including a sack, in The Bolles School's 34-7 win against Columbia.
* Husker athlete recruit Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado) had nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in Fairview's 38-21 loss to Castle View. He also had a team-best 12 tackles and a pass deflection.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.