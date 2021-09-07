Husker Recruit Watch: Appleget makes catches count in win; NU RB recruit runs wild again

Jake Appleget is expected to play linebacker when he arrives at Nebraska, but the Lincoln Southeast two-way standout is showing what he can do as an offensive weapon.

Appleget caught three passes for 42 yards, including touchdown hauls of 15 and 25 yards in the Knights' 28-21 win against rival Lincoln Southwest on Friday.

Southeast also likes to utilize the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Appleget in the running game. He had three carries for 20 yards.

Defensively, Appleget had seven tackles and a pass deflection.

Other Husker recruits and prospects:

* Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada) rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in McQueen's 58-6 win against Douglas. Hayes had 129 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the season opener.

* NU quarterback recruit Richard Torres (San Antonio) was 15-of-26 passing for 163 yards with two picks in Southside's 10-6 loss to Somerset. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on six carries.