Husker receiver target Noel picks Iowa State

Nebraska lost a recruiting battle to Iowa State over the weekend when three-star wide receiver Jaylin Noel picked the Cyclones over the Huskers on Sunday evening.
Noel announced his commitment in a video with his family posted on social media.
At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the Kansas City, Missouri, native isn’t physically imposing, but he’s coming off a junior season at Park Hill High where he caught 42 passes for 769 yards (18.3 per catch) and nine touchdowns, and also rushed for 251 yards (5.6 per carry) and three more scores.
Noel had been a priority recruit for the Huskers and was recruited hard by running backs coach Ryan Held and new offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick.
"Coach Lubick was a good guy and I felt that we clicked on some simple concepts and philosophies of his from a football standpoint,” Noel said earlier this year. "He believes he and Coach Frost can get Nebraska back to its old ways and make the school a powerhouse again.”
Noel had narrowed his choices down to Iowa State and Nebraska last month.
Incoming Nebraska freshman punter Daniel Cerni still doesn't know all the rules to American football, but says his summer move from Australia to Lincoln, "is when the real fun starts" on a big adventure.
Noel was able to make it to Lincoln multiple times on unofficial visits before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down back in March. He narrowed his choices to NU and ISU, and eventually decided he was comfortable making his call even though he hasn’t been able to take official visits first.
The Huskers still had a productive weekend on the recruiting trail, landing a verbal pledge from three-star wide receiver Shawn Hardy II (Kingsland, Georgia) on Friday afternoon.
Nebraska added five scholarship receivers in the 2020 class — four freshmen and junior college standout Omar Manning — and four in 2019 as coach Scott Frost and company continue to overhaul the position group. Even given the glut of young talent at the position and Hardy in the boat for 2021, expect the Huskers to try to take at least one or two more receivers in the cycle.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Kearney (Catholic)
|***
|Shawn Hardy II
|WR
|Kingsland, Georgia (Camden County)
|***
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Christopher Paul Jr.
|ILB
|Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County)
|***
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Florida (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
