Husker receiver target Noel picks Iowa State

Nebraska lost a recruiting battle to Iowa State over the weekend when three-star wide receiver Jaylin Noel picked the Cyclones over the Huskers on Sunday evening.

Noel announced his commitment in a video with his family posted on social media.

At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the Kansas City, Missouri, native isn’t physically imposing, but he’s coming off a junior season at Park Hill High where he caught 42 passes for 769 yards (18.3 per catch) and nine touchdowns, and also rushed for 251 yards (5.6 per carry) and three more scores.

Noel had been a priority recruit for the Huskers and was recruited hard by running backs coach Ryan Held and new offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick.

"Coach Lubick was a good guy and I felt that we clicked on some simple concepts and philosophies of his from a football standpoint,” Noel said earlier this year. "He believes he and Coach Frost can get Nebraska back to its old ways and make the school a powerhouse again.”

Noel had narrowed his choices down to Iowa State and Nebraska last month.

