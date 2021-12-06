Huskers land Mississippi DB Malcolm Hartzog following official visit

Malcolm Hartzog packed a lot into the final week of his recruitment.
On Nov. 29, he picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
The next day, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander came to see him for an in-home visit in Bassfield, Mississippi.
On Friday, the Class 3A Mr. Football in Mississippi helped lead his team to a state championship, then got on a plane to take a weekend official visit to Lincoln.
Then, upon returning home, Hartzog verbally committed to Nebraska on Monday.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder isn't the biggest and doesn't have the type of long frame that NU typically puts a premium on when recruiting defensive players, but Chinander and company liked what they saw from his senior film enough to rearrange travel plans and make him a priority down the stretch.
Most of the highlights Hartzog has on Hudl feature his work as a running back and receiver for Jefferson Davis County, and he rushed for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns Friday in the title game, but he projects likely as a defensive back for the Huskers. He also had an interception in the championship game.
Hartzog is the second defensive back in Nebraska's 2022 class, joining Millard South's Gage Stenger, who is likely to at least begin his collegiate career at safety. Hartzog profiles as a cornerback.
NU may not be done at that position, either. Four-star prospect Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) was also on an official visit over the weekend. The Huskers have also been in the market for transfer help in the secondary and had FCS Abilene Christian transfer Ryan Stapp on campus over the weekend. They've made several other transfer and junior college offers to defensive backs.
Hartzog is the second verbal pledge to what is now an 11-man high school class for Nebraska in 2022. He follows a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco) on Sunday afternoon.
