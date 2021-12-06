Huskers land Mississippi DB Malcolm Hartzog following official visit

Malcolm Hartzog packed a lot into the final week of his recruitment.

On Nov. 29, he picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska.

The next day, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander came to see him for an in-home visit in Bassfield, Mississippi.

On Friday, the Class 3A Mr. Football in Mississippi helped lead his team to a state championship, then got on a plane to take a weekend official visit to Lincoln.

Then, upon returning home, Hartzog verbally committed to Nebraska on Monday.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder isn't the biggest and doesn't have the type of long frame that NU typically puts a premium on when recruiting defensive players, but Chinander and company liked what they saw from his senior film enough to rearrange travel plans and make him a priority down the stretch.

Most of the highlights Hartzog has on Hudl feature his work as a running back and receiver for Jefferson Davis County, and he rushed for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns Friday in the title game, but he projects likely as a defensive back for the Huskers. He also had an interception in the championship game.