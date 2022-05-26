Husker football extend scholarship offer to Archbishop Bergan junior standout athlete

Kade McIntyre landed a football offer from Iowa on May 16. On Wednesday, he picked up one from Rocky Top.

Now Nebraska is in the mix.

McIntyre, a junior from Archbishop Bergan, announced Thursday that he has a scholarship offer from Nebraska.

McIntyre is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete, who much like his brother Koa, can do a lot on a football field. In helping lead the Knights to a Class C-2 state championship last season, McIntyre caught 37 passes for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He added 63 tackles on defense.

A multisport standout, McIntyre also has offers from Tennessee, Kansas State, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota State and South Dakota. Koa is signed with Wyoming.

