Husker football extend scholarship offer to Archbishop Bergan junior standout athlete

Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic, 11.23

Archbishop Bergan's Kade McIntyre catches a touchdown pass from Koa McIntyre against Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton during the Class C-2 state championship game on Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Kade McIntyre landed a football offer from Iowa on May 16. On Wednesday, he picked up one from Rocky Top.

Now Nebraska is in the mix.

McIntyre, a junior from Archbishop Bergan, announced Thursday that he has a scholarship offer from Nebraska.

McIntyre is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete, who much like his brother Koa, can do a lot on a football field. In helping lead the Knights to a Class C-2 state championship last season, McIntyre caught 37 passes for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He added 63 tackles on defense.

A multisport standout, McIntyre also has offers from Tennessee, Kansas State, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota State and South Dakota. Koa is signed with Wyoming.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

