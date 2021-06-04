Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 4: A busy weekend at Memorial Stadium gets rolling

Welcome in to the latest edition of the Ticker. Tonight, this blog will feature observations from Nebraska's first Friday Night Lights camp, which is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m.
For the second time this week, a workout has led to a scholarship offer for Nebraska.
This time, it’s Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg, who tweeted Friday afternoon that he had picked up an offer from the Huskers after spending the early part of the day Friday as part of a big group of high school players working out on campus.
After a great camp and visit, I am truly blessed and honored to receive a scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska!!!#GBR #JUCOPRODUCT pic.twitter.com/ot5PUcFezw— Jordan van den Berg (@JordanvandenB12) June 4, 2021
Van den Berg played in five games as a freshman for IWCC this spring and logged 20 tackles and a sack, according to the school’s stats. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds and played his high school ball at Providence Christian High in Lilburn, Georgia.
Van den Berg said on his Twitter account that he’s a full academic qualifier, which means he could jump right to a power conference school this summer and have five years of eligibility remaining to play four seasons due to the NCAA’s adjusted rules.
He already has an offer from Southern Mississippi and is slated to continue making the camp rounds this month, including stops at Iowa and Penn State. Van den Berg was a linebacker in high school who has grown into playing on the defensive front line.
Another of the players working out is 2022 Lewis Central tight end Brayden Loftin, a big, athletic pass-catcher who stands to have a productive senior season as the primary receiving option on his high school team now that Thomas Fidone is in Lincoln.
Had a great time in Lincoln today!!#GBR @CoachBeckton @SeanDillonNU pic.twitter.com/iY9d1RuRo8— Brayden Loftin (@BraydenLoftin1) June 4, 2021
Loftin, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, has offers from MAC schools like Buffalo, Northern Illinois, Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio). He's a player to keep an eye on during the camp circuit this month.
Huskers in top six for Utah DL: Nebraska showed up in the top group for defensive lineman Ben Roberts (Salt Lake City, Utah) on Thursday morning. Roberts (6-4, 290) plays at powerhouse East High in the city and also included Washington, Oregon, Washington State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee in his top group. He's taking some visits in June, but told the Journal Star he is planning on visiting Nebraska during the season this fall.
TOP 6 !— 51 🇼🇸 (@RobertsBen8) June 4, 2021
I Like To Thank My Heavenly Father For Giving Me This Opportunity To Provide For My Family! ✅ @CoachBMatich @CoachVailahi pic.twitter.com/9UiBQn8drf
Roberts is a consensus three-star prospect.
Visitors start to trickle in: Nebraska's eight official visitors this weekend are starting to arrive on campus on Friday afternoon.
Defensive lineman Jalen Marshall had one of the shorter trips from the Kansas City area, and was already getting settled in Lincoln for the weekend, according to his Twitter account.
📍 Lincoln— Jalen Marshall ♱ (@JalenMarshall03) June 4, 2021
You can read up on each of the Huskers' visitors this weekend here and see the other visitors slated to come to Lincoln the rest of the month below.
|Official Visitor Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Expected Visit Date
|Tyreke Johnson
|DB
|Jacksonville, Fla. (Ohio State)
|6/2/21
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|6/4/21
|Ashton Craig
|OL
|Lawrenceburg, Ind.
|6/4/21
|Nico Davillier
|DL
|Maumelle, Ark.
|6/4/21
|Valen Erickson
|OL
|Chicago (St. Rita)
|6/4/21
|Jalen Marshall
|DL
|Overland Park, Kan. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|6/4/21
|Landon Samson
|WR
|Southake, Texas (Carroll)
|6/4/21
|Richard Torres
|QB
|San Antonio (Southside)
|6/4/21
|Justin Williams
|RB
|Dallas, Ga. (East Paulding)
|6/4/21
|Tyler Martin
|LB
|Acton, Mass (BB&N School)
|6/11/21
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|6/11/21
|Markeith Williams
|DB
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|6/11/21
|A.J. Bianco
|QB
|Honolulu (St. Louis)
|6/18/21
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|Columbus
|6/18/21
|James Monds III
|DB
|Fort Pierce, Fla.
|6/18/21
|JaCorey Thomas
|ATH
|Orlando, Fla. (Boone)
|6/18/21
|Nathan Vail
|DB
|Kennesaw, Ga. (Harrison)
|6/18/21
|Jake Maikkula
|OL
|Littleton, Colo. (Valor Christian)
|6/21/21
|Gabe Burkle
|TE
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Prairie)
|6/22/21
|Mumu Bin-Wahad
|DB
|Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)
|6/25/21
|Nick Campbell
|DL
|Minneola, Fla. (Lake Minneola)
|6/25/21
