Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 4: A busy weekend at Memorial Stadium gets rolling

Welcome in to the latest edition of the Ticker. Tonight, this blog will feature observations from Nebraska's first Friday Night Lights camp, which is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m.

In the meantime, here are some other updates.

For the second time this week, a workout has led to a scholarship offer for Nebraska.

This time, it’s Iowa Western Community College defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg, who tweeted Friday afternoon that he had picked up an offer from the Huskers after spending the early part of the day Friday as part of a big group of high school players working out on campus.

Van den Berg played in five games as a freshman for IWCC this spring and logged 20 tackles and a sack, according to the school’s stats. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds and played his high school ball at Providence Christian High in Lilburn, Georgia.

Van den Berg said on his Twitter account that he’s a full academic qualifier, which means he could jump right to a power conference school this summer and have five years of eligibility remaining to play four seasons due to the NCAA’s adjusted rules.