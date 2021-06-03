Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 3: A transfer DB visiting campus; Appleget adds another Big Ten offer

Nebraska’s moving toward its first official visit weekend in more than a year and there’s moving and shaking to get to in the latest Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker.
Nebraska has a former top prospect on its radar screen as it continues to search for help in the transfer portal.
Former Ohio State defensive back Tyreke Johnson is on campus visiting Nebraska for Wednesday and Thursday, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday.
The visit, one source said, is an official visit, making Johnson the first of the year for the Huskers.
Johnson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) played in 12 games over the past two seasons after redshirting in 2018 for the Buckeyes and logged a total of five tackles in five games last year.
Johnson, though, never was able to lock down a full-time role in the OSU secondary. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA granting all athletes an extra year.
He entered the transfer portal in mid-May.
Johnson was widely considered a five-star prospect coming out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, in the 2018 recruiting class. He finished as the No. 14 prospect overall nationally according to Rivals and was the top-ranked safety, while the 247Sports Composite had him ranked No. 21 overall and the No. 2 safety nationally.
Early on in his high school career, Johnson was teammates with NU senior safety Deontai Williams.
Nebraska has offered other transfer defensive backs including Tulsa's Akayleb Evans, who recently did not include the Huskers among the finalists he's considering. NU is strong on the top line in the secondary, but has uncertainty after its top three corners — Cam Taylor-Britt, Quinton Newsome and Braxton Clark — in part due to spring injury issues with Nadab Joseph and freshmen Tamon Lynum and Marques Buford Jr.
Appleget picks up Minnesota offer: June figures to be a productive month for a lot of 2022 recruits, but not many can say they’re off to a better start than Lincoln Southeast standout Jake Appleget.
On Tuesday, of course, he worked out for Nebraska’s coaching staff and picked up a scholarship offer.
Wednesday, he participated in a camp at the University of Minnesota and landed an offer to play for the Gophers.
After a great camp, I am blessed to have received an offer from The University of Minnesota! #GoldenGophers #RTB 〽️🛶 pic.twitter.com/jEpilloSq6— Jake Appleget (@ApplegetJake) June 3, 2021
Appleget, listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, is now squarely a Big Ten recruit. He’s got a chance to continue the run, too, when he works out Friday at the Lindenwood University “megacamp” in Missouri, where coaches from more than 30 colleges are expected to be in attendance.
