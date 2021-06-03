Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 3: A transfer DB visiting campus; Appleget adds another Big Ten offer

Nebraska’s moving toward its first official visit weekend in more than a year and there’s moving and shaking to get to in the latest Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker.

So, let’s do it.

Nebraska has a former top prospect on its radar screen as it continues to search for help in the transfer portal.

Former Ohio State defensive back Tyreke Johnson is on campus visiting Nebraska for Wednesday and Thursday, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Thursday.

The visit, one source said, is an official visit, making Johnson the first of the year for the Huskers.

Johnson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) played in 12 games over the past two seasons after redshirting in 2018 for the Buckeyes and logged a total of five tackles in five games last year.

Johnson, though, never was able to lock down a full-time role in the OSU secondary. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA granting all athletes an extra year.

He entered the transfer portal in mid-May.