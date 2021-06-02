Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 2: QB dominoes about to start falling; FNL camps open to public

Welcome back to the Recruiting Ticker.

The quarterback dominoes are about to start falling for Nebraska in the 2022 class. MJ Morris, who visited Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game, said via Twitter he's going to announce his college commitment Thursday. His finalists are Nebraska, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.

That sets up an interesting few days for the Huskers. Morris, who plays at Pace Academy in Atlanta, has not actually met face-to-face with the Nebraska coaching staff because the dead period was still in place when he visited NU.

Morris has been linked more in recent weeks to NC State than Nebraska over the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is set to host Richard Torres (San Antonio, Texas) this weekend on an official visit, making him the first 2022 signal-caller to make it to campus at a time when the coaching staff can actually host players.

Torres (6-foot-6, 210) is an intriguing talent with a big arm, and his offer from NU earlier this year set his recruitment into motion.

Torres is also set to visit TCU next week and has an official visit on the books to Kansas State the week of June 11.