Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 1: Private workouts paying off already; in-state OL on campus

QB Torres has visits scheduled: Nebraska 2022 quarterback target Richard Torres (San Antonio, Texas) is part of a big official visit weekend in Lincoln this week and then has more workouts and visits scheduled on into June.

The Southside High standout tweeted on Monday that he is also slated to visit TCU on June 7 and Kansas State the weekend of June 11 and is attending camps at SMU and hometown UTSA before June 17.

Torres is the first Class of 2022 quarterback to officially visit NU — MJ Morris of Atlanta was in town for the spring game on May 1 — and is the only one with an known official set so far.

A familiar name working out for Husker staff: Another on the list to visit Nebraska unofficially and workout for the staff on June 11: 2022 wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr., the son of former Nebraska wide receiver Chris Brooks.

Brooks Jr. is listed at 6-3 and 210 pounds and considered a two-star recruit by Rivals. He has a host of offers, including from MAC schools Buffalo and Ball State.

A St. Louis native, Brooks Jr. caught 18 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns in just four games as a junior for St. Louis University High.