Husker DL commit takes Frost, NU coaches pheasant hunting: 'We pretty much shot everything we saw'

To the most important question -- who's the best shot in the group? -- Hutmacher said everybody acquitted themselves well. But, c'mon, you know the real answer.

"Out of all of us? Well, you know, Frost was a really good shot and all of us shot really well, actually. I'd say Frost or myself, you know. ... All of us shot really good, so I guess based on that, I can't really say who was the best shot because not many of them got away.

"We basically shot everything we saw."

So says the defensive lineman who, on his official visit to Lincoln, went fishing with Frost and the defensive coaching staff. Obviously, Hutmacher found a cultural fit as well as a football one.

"For sure, it's everything I was looking for," Hutmacher said. "They're great guys to be around and they obviously have some of the same interests as I do with that stuff, and it was awesome to be able to get them up here to do a little hunting."

The coaches then hopped back on the jet and headed for Carroll, Iowa, where they were set to meet with fellow defensive verbal commit Blaise Gunnerson.

"I texted Blaise and sent him that picture and said, 'They're on their way to see you,'" and he said, 'Lol, I'm just making them supper,'" Hutmacher said.

Some in-homes are actually in-home. Just not in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

