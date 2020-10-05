Husker coaches adjusting to recruiting without ability to scout in person ... or talk to the lunch lady

It’s the ability to build relationships and visit campuses that are felt most acutely for the current class.

“I think Nebraska’s the most special place in the world No. 1, but until we get kids here, sometimes guys that are here from a long ways away, recruits, they don’t understand how special it is until they walk on this campus, until they get off the plane and walk around this city and experience the people first and foremost,” Chinander said. … “I would put it like this: You’re an 18-year-old kid or an 18-year-old’s parents, they may love School X, but sometimes it’s hard to let your child go someplace where you’ve never met that person face-to-face and you’ve never been there, so those are the challenges we’re working through.

“I think our recruiting department — our graphics and media teams — everybody that’s helping out, just with those recruiting things, has done an unbelievable job to put us in the best position possible even though it’s not as good as being there in person.”

The Huskers have 18 verbal pledges currently in a class that Rivals ranks No. 17 in the nation and 247Sports ranks No. 24. There will assuredly be twists and turns over the rest of this cycle, which — par for the course in 2020 — has been unlike any other.