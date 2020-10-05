Husker coaches adjusting to recruiting without ability to scout in person ... or talk to the lunch lady

When sizing up the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the college football recruiting world, without a doubt the people most affected are the players involved.
Countless recruits have had to make their college choice — just like many normal matriculating college students — without ever setting foot on campus and sometimes without ever meeting their future coaches in person.
The sudden shutdown in mid-March, which the NCAA has now extended through the end of 2020, has also significantly changed the way recruiting works for college coaches.
Normally this time of year, coaches would be getting out to see high school games. Back in May, they would have spent nearly the entire month on the road during an open evaluation period, watching not only 2021 players but also completing a substantial amount of work on 2022 prospects and early information gathering on 2023 recruits, as well.
Everyone, not just Husker coaches, is trying to adjust to a world where the only evaluating allowed is via film and the only relationship-building allowed is over the phone or Zoom.
“First and foremost, not being able to get out and see guys makes it hard to get early offers out, and we all know anymore, without getting an early offer out to a guy, it’s really hard to get to know him because they do have other offers and they want to get to know the places that have offered them scholarships,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “But without seeing them in person, are they really 6-foot-4 or are they 6-1 and they’re advertised as 6-4.
“I’d love to see them move in person, I’d love to talk to the teachers and counselors and the lady that works in the lunchroom and all those people to find out what kind of kid that is. We don’t have that opportunity right now.”
Secondary coach Travis Fisher said last year that he likes to wait in the spring until players are in pads during spring football — particularly in Fisher’s main recruiting areas in the southeast United States — before evaluating in person. Now, he’s relegated to film only.
“I’m a more personable recruiter and most of the guys I’ve recruited I’ve known for a length of time,” Fisher said. “I’ve watched them as a freshman, watched them as a sophomore. So it’s been tough for me as well. I have to change up the game plan, and I’m still grinding at that as well because it’s tough to not watch a kid in pads.”
Support Local Journalism
Even still, Nebraska’s recruiting class has steadily grown during the course of the pandemic. The Huskers extended a couple of new offers in the area that turned into commitments in May (Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg) and August (Omaha Westside defensive back Koby Bretz) and have also landed previously offered players from near and from far.
On Monday, they offered a scholarship to another area player in Norris tight end James Carnie.
In fact, most of Nebraska’s class has jumped on board since the pandemic began. It’s been a bit slower in recent weeks — NU doesn’t have a verbal pledge since linebacker Mikai Gbayor announced his decision Sept. 4 — but Carnie and defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) are each making their college decisions next week and there are several other players on the radar screen, as well. Really, the impact on evaluations might have more of an impact on future classes than the current one.
It’s the ability to build relationships and visit campuses that are felt most acutely for the current class.
“I think Nebraska’s the most special place in the world No. 1, but until we get kids here, sometimes guys that are here from a long ways away, recruits, they don’t understand how special it is until they walk on this campus, until they get off the plane and walk around this city and experience the people first and foremost,” Chinander said. … “I would put it like this: You’re an 18-year-old kid or an 18-year-old’s parents, they may love School X, but sometimes it’s hard to let your child go someplace where you’ve never met that person face-to-face and you’ve never been there, so those are the challenges we’re working through.
“I think our recruiting department — our graphics and media teams — everybody that’s helping out, just with those recruiting things, has done an unbelievable job to put us in the best position possible even though it’s not as good as being there in person.”
The Huskers have 18 verbal pledges currently in a class that Rivals ranks No. 17 in the nation and 247Sports ranks No. 24. There will assuredly be twists and turns over the rest of this cycle, which — par for the course in 2020 — has been unlike any other.
“It’s been a wave ride, but it’s been a fun wave,” Fisher said. “There’s ways to make it fun. There’s ways to get on Zoom calls with kids when it’s time and there’s ways to get to know kids. You still have the connections with the high school coaches; they still let you know what you need to know characterwise from a lot of guys.
“I think it’s just putting all the pieces together, and it’ll work.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!