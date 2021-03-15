Husker 2022 QB target Richard Torres has 'huge upside' and a rapidly growing list of suitors

When Nebraska offered a scholarship to class of 2022 quarterback Richard Torres earlier this month, the Cornhuskers became the under-the-radar prospect’s first power-conference suitor.
It didn’t take long for NU to have company, and the list is only growing.
San Antonio Southside head coach Ricky Lock isn’t surprised.
“I always thought he would be recruited but the problem was COVID-19,” Lock told the Journal Star last week. “He missed his window to do all the combines and camps, and we were shut down, the state of Texas like many states, we were shut down for seven or eight months where we couldn’t do anything. “
“He kind of missed his window for exposure … but he’s starting to see his video now and he’s starting to get seen, and that’s a good thing for him.”
Torres impressed as a junior for Southside, throwing for more than 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns and adding 276 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground over seven games for the Cardinals, who compiled a 9-2 record overall.
He is also a talented basketball player – Lock said he plays point guard at Southside – and that season recently wrapped up. Now, Torres is playing 7-on-7 and continues to rack up recruiting interest.
Since landing the offer from the Huskers, he’s picked up offers from UNLV, Washington State, San Diego State and, on Sunday night, Utah.
The Utes are an interesting suitor, in part because they ended up landing four-star Peter Costelli for their 2021 class, a player once thought to be Nebraska’s top candidate.
The Huskers were also the first to offer Costelli, too, and by the time he signed he was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and by the 247Sports Composite.
Lock said Torres “can make every throw under the sun,” and would put up bigger rushing totals if not for the staff’s attempts to limit the number of hits he takes. The rationale is simple: Lock says Southside can’t afford for him to get injured.
“He’s just a really good athlete,” Lock said.
And he’s is still growing, too, even though he’s already 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds.
“That’s the thing that’s unique about him,” Lock said. “A year from now, he’ll probably weigh 230-240. He’s going to be a big man before it’s over with.”
The head coach was going about his business a few weeks back when NU head coach Scott Frost called him out of the blue.
“I had never talked to him before and he called me and we talked for a long time, and I’ve talked to him several times since,” Lock said. “He wanted background about Richard, things that only somebody that sees him on an everyday basis would know. I guess he liked what he saw and what he heard.”
@7v7Smoke QB @richie_2112 finds @braedenflower36 for a TD! @Endzone7on7 @STX7v7 @lock_N_load89 #ATW #satxhsfb pic.twitter.com/L0uDAv3kuY— Along The Wire (@BDammone) March 13, 2021
One other interesting element: Nebraska’s had a San Antonio-area quarterback in the recent past in Tommy Armstrong, who starred at Steele High in Cibolo. The former Husker, Torres told KENS5 in San Antonio, has also reached out to give his advice.
“When you hear about Nebraska, you’re not really that familiar with it down here,” Torres told the station. “What he (Armstrong) kind of did for me was he told me about the city (Lincoln, Neb.), what the fans are like, what game day is like. He also talked to me about stuff after high school. He still lives up there (in Omaha).
“Tommy and the coaching staff at Nebraska are always telling me that you’re going to meet people up there and you’re going to have connections that will help you after football.”
The list is growing for Torres, but Nebraska looks like a player that will remain involved.
“I think Coach Frost got his attention,” Lock said. “He’s made several comparisons to people he’s recruited and coached like Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert, people like that that he had a hand in coaching or recruiting at Oregon, and McKenzie Milton (at Central Florida).
“Richard has a huge upside and I think Coach Frost was the first one to see it.”
