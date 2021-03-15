Husker 2022 QB target Richard Torres has 'huge upside' and a rapidly growing list of suitors

The Utes are an interesting suitor, in part because they ended up landing four-star Peter Costelli for their 2021 class, a player once thought to be Nebraska’s top candidate.

The Huskers were also the first to offer Costelli, too, and by the time he signed he was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and by the 247Sports Composite.

Lock said Torres “can make every throw under the sun,” and would put up bigger rushing totals if not for the staff’s attempts to limit the number of hits he takes. The rationale is simple: Lock says Southside can’t afford for him to get injured.

“He’s just a really good athlete,” Lock said.

And he’s is still growing, too, even though he’s already 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds.

“That’s the thing that’s unique about him,” Lock said. “A year from now, he’ll probably weigh 230-240. He’s going to be a big man before it’s over with.”

The head coach was going about his business a few weeks back when NU head coach Scott Frost called him out of the blue.