How patience, creativity and a lot of Zoom calls led to a by-the-book signing day for Huskers

“I think there is a use for some of that going forward, but ideally we still get a lot more kids to Lincoln. I think that gives us our best chance when kids come see it for themselves.”

Still, it turned out to be a productive class for Nebraska, long on players at a few positions of need, including tight end and a trio of receivers who all go 6-foot-2 or better, and more size on both front lines.

Of course, there were hiccups along the way. Nebraska had good shots at three pure, rangy outside linebackers — Patrick Payton (Miami), Will Schweitzer (Los Gatos, California) and Christian Burkhalter (Spanish Fort, Alabama) — and had the first two verbally committed for a time, but saw them end up at Florida State, Notre Dame and UCLA, respectively. Even so, Frost thinks any of his four linebacker signees could end up playing inside or outside.