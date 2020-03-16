You are the owner of this article.
Highly-touted tight end Thomas Fidone includes Huskers in top-six list
Highly-touted tight end Thomas Fidone includes Huskers in top-six list

Thomas Fidone

Council Bluffs native Thomas Fidone is not a prospect for this recruiting cycle, but Nebraska and many other Power Five schools have spent a lot of time recruiting him already.

 Rivals.com

Nebraska figures to be a player in Thomas Fidone's recruitment until the end, and on Monday evening, the Huskers made the top target's list of six schools. 

Fidone, a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, plays for Lewis Central High in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and most of his family is comprised of Husker fans. He's become one of the most coveted tight ends in the country for the 2021 cycle, though, racking up dozens of offers from high-caliber programs. 

On Monday, he announced a top six of NU, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and LSU. 

Fidone has been to campus in Lincoln several times and was planning on making it back to campus this spring before the NCAA instituted an emergency dead period through April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Nebraska has three verbal commits for the 2021 class so far in offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa) and linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota). 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

