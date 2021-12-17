'He's the total package': Huskers add to 2022 class with Louisiana WR Decoldest Crawford

The college football early signing period opened Wednesday with perhaps the warmest mid-December day Lincoln has ever seen.
It is closing Friday with — pardon the pun — Decoldest day.
Nebraska added to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday with three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, who announced his intention to play for the Huskers at a signing ceremony at his school Friday morning. NU officially announced Crawford's signing shortly after.
Crawford, a Shreveport, Louisiana, native, spent more than two years verbally committed to LSU but reopened his recruitment earlier this month after Mickey Joseph, his receivers coach and primary recruiter for the Tigers, left that school for a similar position at Nebraska.
Once Joseph was in Lincoln, he wasted little time getting the Huskers in the mix for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass-catcher.
"I haven't visited, but I feel like it's all about relationships," Crawford, who streamed his signing ceremony live on social media, told reporters there after donning a Nebraska had and shirt. "Me and Coach Joseph, we built a relationship over three years. He's a coach I can trust to take me to the next level."
Crawford said he knew as soon as he decommitted from LSU what his next move was.
"I knew where I wanted to go," he said. "I just didn't let it be known to the public."
Crawford has been a known name in the 2022 class for years. In part because of his name, but largely because of his game.
As a sophomore at Green Oaks High, Crawford tallied 990 yards receiving yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games. By the time that year ended, he had already verbally committed to play for LSU. He made that announcement on Oct. 29, 2019. Then as a junior, Crawford recorded 813 more receiving yards and six more touchdowns in nine games during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You're getting a kid that's a program kid," Green Oaks head coach Chadwick Lewis told the Journal Star earlier this week. "As an athlete, I had to believe it when I see it. He's one of the top athletes you'll see. A kid that's going to go up and get the ball no matter how high it is. He'll high-point it. He's a strong kid. He can take a quick screen and take it 80 yards in a flash. ...
"He's the total package, I believe."
Green Oaks had a terrible 2021 campaign, though, finishing 1-9 and with its lone win coming via forfeit. With a young quarterback, the offense struggled and Crawford didn’t put up much in the way of statistics. He finishes with 30 catches and a little more than 200 yards, according to the Shreveport Times, before a dislocated finger cut his season short by a game.
"He fought through it and never quit," Lewis said. "People are always going to be in your ear, 'Think of college, just call it quits,' but he always played hard no matter what.
"Even up until the last moment. He dislocated his finger on a kickoff return and stiff-armed a guy 55 yards down the field with the dislocated finger. That tells you the nature of the kid."
Even when he backed off of his pledge from LSU, though, plenty of teams had interest. Crawford indicated that he ended up picking the Huskers over Florida, Texas and Auburn. On Friday, he said he heard from 25 or 30 schools after he decommitted.
"It was a roller coaster for him," Lewis said. "He thought everything was going to be good even when (former LSU coach Ed Orgeron) left. ... Then these last two weeks it kind of spiraled out. He was worried a little bit, but the minute he decided to decommit, that's when everyone started flooding him."
Crawford will play for Joseph after all, just in Lincoln and the Big Ten rather than Baton Rogue and the SEC.
"I've always wanted to play in the Big Ten," Crawford said. "We get to play Michigan and teams like that. I just feel like I can make some good things happen in that conference."
Joseph on Wednesday said he thinks he'll be able to attract players from all around the country.
“I tell (recruits) that everybody is going to have facilities, everybody is going to have big stadiums, locker rooms,” Joseph. “I sell the people in the building. I sell the people in the state of Nebraska because there’s really good people here. Some of these kids come from environments where there’s not a lot of good people there. Some come from inner cities where you’ve got to lock your door. I think you still probably don’t have to lock your door here, you can leave your keys in the car. That’s what I remember. It’s a safe place. And I think you sell that to kids, but you also sell that you can also come be part of something special."
