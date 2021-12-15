Here's what Scott Frost had to say about each of Nebraska's signees

Frost says: Johnson committed to Nebraska after Frost held his news conference.

WR Victor Jones Jr.

6-2 | 184 | Orlando, Fla. (Olympia)

Frost says: “We have known Victor since my time in Florida. He is another kid with elite speed and potential at that position. Victor also does some really good things on special teams and the kick return and punt return game.”

DB Jalil Martin

6-3 | 190 | Chicago (Kenwood)

Frost says: “(Coach Travis Fisher) did a great job with him. Jalil’s a safety from Chicago that was not really on our radar until he came down to football camp this summer. Fisher started watching him and started to get really interested then he went to grab (Erik Chinander) and he started to get really interested then they came and grabbed me and I got really interested.”

DB DeShon Singleton

6-3 | 200 | Hutchinson (Kansas) CC