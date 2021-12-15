Here's what Scott Frost had to say about each of Nebraska's signees

Nebraska signed 13 recruits Wednesday. NU coach Scott Frost touched on 12 of them — Emmett Johnson had yet to sign — during his news conference.
TE Chase Androff
6-6 | 230 | Lakeville, Minn. (South)
Frost says: “We have got some good young tight ends in the program right now and would not have taken one there if we did not think he was a talented kid that could come in and help us.”
LB Jake Appleget
6-4 | 210 | Lincoln Southeast
Frost says: “He is a Husker through and through and a Lincoln kid. We do not want to miss out on really good athletes that we think can develop into really good players for us, especially here in the state of Nebraska.”
DL Justin Evans-Jenkins
6-2 | 270 | Irvington, N.J.
Frost says: “Justin Evans-Jenkins is a kid that we have had our eye on for a long time. His whole recruitment kind of happened late. He is a kid that wrestles in high school and has the right demeanor. I love how aggressive he plays, and really believe in his potential.”
CB Jaeden Gould
6-2 | 190 | Oradell, N.J. (Bergen)
Frost says: “We were just elated that Jaeden got back in touch with us. I flew out to Jersey to see him and his family. I feel like he’s a big time player that can come in and hopefully help us early, and we just feel great about getting back in on him.”
CB Malcolm Hartzog
5-10 | 175 | Bassfield, Miss. (Jefferson)
Frost says: “I think he is a kid that has a really good corner skill and can also help us on special teams and in the return game. He came up on a visit and everybody loved his personality and everything, too.”
LB Ernest Hausmann
6-3 | 205 | Columbus
Frost says: “I am fired up about Ernest. He is a Nebraska kid from (Columbus), and he has not played football his whole life like other kids, but I see the potential there for him to have an elite career.”
RB Emmett Johnson
6-0 | 183 | Minneapolis (Holy Angels)
Frost says: Johnson committed to Nebraska after Frost held his news conference.
WR Victor Jones Jr.
6-2 | 184 | Orlando, Fla. (Olympia)
Frost says: “We have known Victor since my time in Florida. He is another kid with elite speed and potential at that position. Victor also does some really good things on special teams and the kick return and punt return game.”
DB Jalil Martin
6-3 | 190 | Chicago (Kenwood)
Frost says: “(Coach Travis Fisher) did a great job with him. Jalil’s a safety from Chicago that was not really on our radar until he came down to football camp this summer. Fisher started watching him and started to get really interested then he went to grab (Erik Chinander) and he started to get really interested then they came and grabbed me and I got really interested.”
DB DeShon Singleton
6-3 | 200 | Hutchinson (Kansas) CC
Frost says: “We actually started watching him over the course of the fall semester and during the season, and we are really impressed with him. We just needed to get around him and make sure that he was our kind of guy.”
ATH Gage Stenger
6-2 | 200 | Millard South
Frost says: “He is a high character guy. I am not sure where Gage will end up playing yet, but I have a lot of confidence in him as an athlete that wherever he ends up he is going to make a difference on our football team.”
DE Brodie Tagaloa
6-4 | 260 | Concord, Calif. (De La Salle)
Frost says: “He is another guy that I am not 100% sure where he will end up, but I just love his size and athletic ability and who he is as a person and as a kid, and I cannot wait to get him in the program and find out where the best spot for him is.”
QB Richard Torres
6-5 | 210 | San Antonio (Southside)
Frost says: “We had some guys and names on our board. Richie goes to a school where I do not think recruiters go through as much as some other places and in my opinion was a little bit under the radar.”
