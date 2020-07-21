'He got so hyped about it': New commit Williams shares how he committed to Scott Frost, Huskers

The next day, he told the Journal Star where his recruitment stood in plain terms.

“Nebraska’s been hitting me up the most and I talk to the coaches, like, every day,” Williams said in mid-June. “Coach Fisher, he’s a laid-back guy. He likes to talk a lot, which I like because I like to talk a lot as well. He’s real cool. … He tells me a lot about the league and how it goes and how I can make it there.”

Williams has other connections to the Huskers, too. His older brother, Clemson defensive back LeAnthony Williams, attended Westlake High in Atlanta where he would have been in the same program as NU redshirt freshman defensive back Myles Farmer. Farmer and Malik are close friends, too.

“I’ve known Myles since I was like 6, I would say. We’ve trained together a lot,” Williams said. “That’s like my brother, so we talk a lot and he tells me a lot of stuff about Nebraska. He tells me it’s like family there and they treat their players right.

“They keep up with everybody. … He’s told me a lot about them and that’s really how I got in to them.”

So what happened when Williams told Farmer his college plans?