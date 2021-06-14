 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'He can make every throw under the sun': 2022 QB Richard Torres commits to Huskers
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

'He can make every throw under the sun': 2022 QB Richard Torres commits to Huskers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Night Lights, 6.4

Nebraska's quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco talks with Class of 2022 quarterback recruit Richard Torres of San Antonio during the Friday Night Lights camp Friday at Memorial Stadium. Torres is on his official visit to Nebraska.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through a wild month of June so far in football recruiting and have a lengthy discussion about the Husker baseball team's run in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and what the next steps for Will Bolt's program look like. 

Nebraska has its quarterback for the Class of 2022.

Richard Torres, a strong-armed, 6-foot-6 signal-caller from San Antonio, put to rest the recruiting derby at the sport’s most visible position that lasted longer than normal for Nebraska in large part because of the NCAA’s year-plus dead period when he announced his verbal commitment Monday afternoon. 

Torres, who took his official visit to NU on the weekend of June 4, ended up claiming the spot over others such as MJ Morris, whom the Husker staff seemingly moved away from late in the process, and A.J. Bianco, a Hawaiian quarterback with an official visit slated for June 18.

Torres put together good numbers for Southside High in an area of Texas that isn’t always as intensely recruited as others, but flew under the radar as the dead period lingered through the 2020 calendar and well into 2021. That all changed in early March when Nebraska became the first Power Five conference school to offer him a scholarship.

In the next weeks, he earned offers from Washington State, Utah, Kansas State and others. Once June arrived, he took official visits to Lincoln and to Kansas State before finalizing his decision.

Southside High coach Ricky Lock told the Journal Star this spring that Torres, who threw for more than 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns and also rushed for 276 yards as a junior, “can make every throw under the sun.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Not only that, but the tall, lanky quarterback is still growing.

"That’s the thing that’s unique about him," Lock said. "A year from now, he’ll probably weigh 230, 240. He’s going to be a big man before it’s over with."

Nebraska didn’t waste any time with Torres once June hit. He was among the first batch of official visitors, then quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco got on a plane to Dallas and watched Torres work out at a camp at SMU on Sunday afternoon.

NU under head coach Scott Frost has not taken more than one quarterback in any recruiting class and doesn’t appear likely to change that practice this year, even though the Huskers have only three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and junior Adrian Martinez is entering his fourth collegiate season.

Torres is the fourth member of Nebraska's 2022 class so far and the second player to verbally commit this month. He joins tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota), who also took his official visit on June 4 and pledged June 6, along with Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann and Orlando, Florida wide receiver Victor Jones, Jr. 

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News