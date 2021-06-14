'He can make every throw under the sun': 2022 QB Richard Torres commits to Huskers

Nebraska has its quarterback for the Class of 2022.

Richard Torres, a strong-armed, 6-foot-6 signal-caller from San Antonio, put to rest the recruiting derby at the sport’s most visible position that lasted longer than normal for Nebraska in large part because of the NCAA’s year-plus dead period when he announced his verbal commitment Monday afternoon.

Torres, who took his official visit to NU on the weekend of June 4, ended up claiming the spot over others such as MJ Morris, whom the Husker staff seemingly moved away from late in the process, and A.J. Bianco, a Hawaiian quarterback with an official visit slated for June 18.

Torres put together good numbers for Southside High in an area of Texas that isn’t always as intensely recruited as others, but flew under the radar as the dead period lingered through the 2020 calendar and well into 2021. That all changed in early March when Nebraska became the first Power Five conference school to offer him a scholarship.

In the next weeks, he earned offers from Washington State, Utah, Kansas State and others. Once June arrived, he took official visits to Lincoln and to Kansas State before finalizing his decision.