Grand Island's Douglass the latest to commit to Huskers as walk-on
Grand Island's Douglass the latest to commit to Huskers as walk-on

Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.18

Grand Island's Carson Cahoy (second from left) celebrates his touchdown against Lincoln Southwest with teammate Broc Douglass in October at Seacrest Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's coaches are flung across the country recruiting players, and back home the 2020 walk-on class just keeps growing. 

The latest addition is Grand Island's Broc Douglass, who made his verbal pledge to the Huskers public via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. 

Douglass caught 60 passes for 1,016 yards (16.9 per catch) and 12 touchdowns as a senior and finished his final two seasons at Grand Island with 1,923 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also was a dangerous return man and recorded three interceptions and 53 tackles as a senior. He leaves as Grand Island's all-time leading receiver. 

Douglass was named a second-team Super-State athlete on offense by the Journal Star after his junior season. 

Douglass will begin his NU career as a walk-on wide receiver. 

Douglass is the 14th known walk-on pledge for Nebraska's 2020 class and the second to join in as many days after Iowa Western kicker Chase Contreraz announced his intent to join the program on Monday. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Matthias Algarin ATH Pierz, Minnesota
Nate Boerkircher TE/OLB Aurora
Baylor Brannen DL Omaha (Millard West
Chase Contreraz PK Missouri Valley, Iowa (IWCC)
Broc Douglass WR Grand Island
Ashton Hausmann DB Norris
Braden Klover LB Wymore (Southern)
Trevin Luben RB Wahoo
Keegan Menning OL/DL Fremont
Mason Nieman ATH Waverly
Eli Simonson OL/DL Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)
Grant Tagge OLB Omaha (Westside)
Xavier Trevino OL Lincoln (Southeast)
Camden Witucki LS Grand Blanc, Michigan

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

