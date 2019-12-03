Grand Island's Douglass the latest to commit to Huskers as walk-on

Nebraska's coaches are flung across the country recruiting players, and back home the 2020 walk-on class just keeps growing.

The latest addition is Grand Island's Broc Douglass, who made his verbal pledge to the Huskers public via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Douglass caught 60 passes for 1,016 yards (16.9 per catch) and 12 touchdowns as a senior and finished his final two seasons at Grand Island with 1,923 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He also was a dangerous return man and recorded three interceptions and 53 tackles as a senior. He leaves as Grand Island's all-time leading receiver.

Douglass was named a second-team Super-State athlete on offense by the Journal Star after his junior season.

Douglass will begin his NU career as a walk-on wide receiver.

Douglass is the 14th known walk-on pledge for Nebraska's 2020 class and the second to join in as many days after Iowa Western kicker Chase Contreraz announced his intent to join the program on Monday.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

