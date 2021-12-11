Grad transfer Kevin Williams excited to join Huskers, clicked quickly with new OL coach Raiola

Williams said that, while he was on campus Friday, he hit it off immediately with Raiola, who had just arrived in Lincoln earlier in the day.

"It's kind of was crazy how it happened," Williams said of the timing. "He was explaining his techniques and the way that he teaches. Coming from the Bears, he knows what the NFL is looking for and his brother played for Nebraska and then played in the NFL for 14 years. He can be a mentor and help me get to where I want to be. He’s lived through everything I want to do. It’s cool to have that perspective, because I don’t know what I don’t know.

"Some of the coaching points he has, we turned on the film and I was doing some of the things he wants us to do perfectly. So I’m excited to see how that goes and I feel like we’re going to mesh well. He’s real laid back, but he’ll hold you accountable. He has expectations and he has goals and he’s there to help support you and reach yours. From what I can tell, I feel like it’s going to be a great fit."

The Huskers struggled consistently up front in 2022, in particular at tackle. It is possible freshman Teddy Prochazka will be fully healthy by late August after suffering a season-ending knee injury Oct. 9, but he will at the very least likely be limited for spring ball.