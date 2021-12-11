Grad transfer Kevin Williams excited to join Huskers, clicked quickly with new OL coach Raiola

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
One of Nebraska's priorities in looking for transfer portal help this offseason is to find offensive line depth.
The Huskers didn't have to venture far from home to find their first round of assistance.
Omaha North graduate and FCS Northern Colorado graduate transfer Kevin Williams on Saturday announced his intentions to play for the Huskers. He did so after an unofficial visit to campus on Friday.
"(NU head coach Scott) Frost had called us and said he watched my film about six or seven times and really liked it, but he wanted to see me in person, meet me in person and see if I really was determined and wanted to be a Husker and be part of the group that turns everything around," Williams told the Journal Star on Saturday. "So I got up there Friday with my family, I got to meet (new coaches Donovan Raiola and Mark Whipple) and I got to sit down with Coach Frost for about two hours, too."
Williams told the Journal Star on Saturday that he'll be on scholarship right away and his report date is Jan. 8. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Williams is listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. At UNC, he's been a multi-year starter. Williams started eight games in 2018 and nine at left guard in 2019. After COVID-19 wiped out most FCS seasons in 2020, Williams started two games in 2021 at left tackle, but the Bears' official stats only have him listed for those two games.
According to local reports and court documents, shortly after UNC's second game of the season, Williams was suspended from UNC's campus through the spring 2022 semester because, in August, a loaded gun that belonged to him had been found in his unattended backpack in the Bears' locker room.
Williams argued the suspension was too severe and both a UNC appeals process and a federal court agreed with him. His suspension was lifted recently, but Williams opted to transfer instead of return to Northern Colorado.
"It was an emotional roller coaster," Williams said of the suspension and appeal proceedings. "I had so many people advocating for my character and they know I’m a good person and that’s not me. It was really hard not being able to play football. I couldn’t even go to the games to support my teammates. So it was good that I had the judge take my side and understand that that doesn’t represent me, it’s not me as a person and it was wrong and I shouldn’t have been suspended. I got my year back, so I leave with two years and I’m in a better situation now and all I can do is thank God. I also want to add I have no suspension on my record at all, either."
Williams said that, while he was on campus Friday, he hit it off immediately with Raiola, who had just arrived in Lincoln earlier in the day.
"It's kind of was crazy how it happened," Williams said of the timing. "He was explaining his techniques and the way that he teaches. Coming from the Bears, he knows what the NFL is looking for and his brother played for Nebraska and then played in the NFL for 14 years. He can be a mentor and help me get to where I want to be. He’s lived through everything I want to do. It’s cool to have that perspective, because I don’t know what I don’t know.
"Some of the coaching points he has, we turned on the film and I was doing some of the things he wants us to do perfectly. So I’m excited to see how that goes and I feel like we’re going to mesh well. He’s real laid back, but he’ll hold you accountable. He has expectations and he has goals and he’s there to help support you and reach yours. From what I can tell, I feel like it’s going to be a great fit."
I’m coming home!— Kevin Jr (@KWillJr79) December 11, 2021
Excited to help get the Oline back to tradition! #GBR #MorePancakesThanIHop pic.twitter.com/4cf63xBmk3
The Huskers struggled consistently up front in 2022, in particular at tackle. It is possible freshman Teddy Prochazka will be fully healthy by late August after suffering a season-ending knee injury Oct. 9, but he will at the very least likely be limited for spring ball.
Tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart may keep their positions or either (or both) could be tried at guard. NU will also have to replace right guard Matt Sichterman and also perhaps center Cam Jurgens if he declares for the NFL.
Williams' positional versatility is likely a plus for the Huskers, considering he has experience playing both guard and tackle at the college level.
"Coming into spring now, everyone has to learn a new playbook, everyone has to be good with the O-line coach, so it’s an even playing field and there’s no disadvantage for me," Williams said. "It’s just a matter of coming in, learning the terminology and getting chemistry with my teammates."
