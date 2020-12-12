Giants on the prep gridiron, Husker O-line recruits eager to grow more at Nebraska

At 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, Branson Yager has grown accustomed to being the biggest person in the classroom, in the hallways and certainly on the football field.
It wasn't uncommon for the big offensive tackle to line up against defensive players standing at 5-foot-10, or 5-5 and 150 pounds.
A bit of a mismatch for sure.
But make no mistake, Yager, a member of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class, is ready to pick on someone his own size.
"I love that it's going to feel like home and that I'm not going to feel out of place anymore," the Grantsville, Utah, native said. "I'm not going to be the biggest guy by far. We'll all be around the same size and just working together."
When Yager arrives on campus in January, he'll immediately fit in considering his size. But he's not the only one. There are two other giants joining him.
Elkhorn South standout Teddy Prochazka is a 6-9, 285-pound offensive tackle prospect, and interior lineman Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) already stands at 6-6 and 320.
Without a doubt, Nebraska will be adding more beef to its roster.
"I think they want to win the game up front first and have all the other positions fall into line," Lutovsky said. "I think it goes a long way to show where our priorities are when we bring in guys like Teddy and Branson."
Nebraska has put an emphasis on luring big, athletic offensive linemen during recent recruiting cycles. Bryce Benhart, a 6-9 and 330-pound starter at right tackle, comes to mind. True freshman Turner Corcoran (6-6, 300) is on the two-deep.
Lutovsky, Prochazka and Yager already have big frames. They're strong and agile. And each knows that there is a lot of work to be done when they get to Lincoln in January.
They're eager to start the transformation to Big Ten linemen, and it will begin under the watch of Husker strength coach Zach Duval.
Prochazka, ranked the top recruit in the state and the nation's No. 11 tackle prospect by Rivals, has already gotten a taste for Duval's program while working with Zach's brother Gibby at Xplosive Edge.
"That program, that's kind of a bare bones of what they do at Nebraska, but it's kind of laid the groundwork of what to expect," Prochazka said. "That's what I'm looking forward to."
Though Yager is a big fellow, it was his athleticism that appealed to Nebraska. Always the biggest and strongest guy on the field in Class 3A in Utah, Yager is looking forward to working his way up at Nebraska.
"It's going to be a few years of lots of work, but that's how I want it to be," said Yager, the seventh-ranked recruit in Utah. "I want to have to work for it. I've never had to work for a spot. I've played varsity since I was a freshman, so it's never something that I've had to do. It's going to be good for me to have to work and have to do those things and have to prove myself."
Yager said he was a "super-skinny" kid when he was little. But he was destined to be a big guy. He father stands at 6-6 and 280 pounds, and his brothers are 6-3, 6-4 and in the 280-330 range.
Prochazka has always been a tall kid, he says. He was 6-4 as a high school freshman, and then sprouted 5 inches before his sophomore year. Power Five schools were soon checking in on the big man at Elkhorn South High School.
Lutovsky, ranked the No. 13 interior lineman prospect nationally by Rivals, took on a bigger transformation. He was about 6-2 and 230 pounds as a freshman before hitting a growth spurt. He soon morphed into one of the top linemen in the country.
"I think you get to a point in high school where there's not really much competition you can improve off of, so I feel like once I get (to Nebraska) I'll be at the point where I'm constantly tested and constantly pushed and every day I'd get better and better," Lutovsky said. "So I'm really excited to start making those gains both on the field, in the weight room and just about every aspect of the game."
On Wednesday, Yager, Lutovsky and Prochazka will sign their letters of intent to play for the Huskers. For Prochazka and Lutovsky, it's been a long time coming. Prochazka was the first commitment in the 2021 class, giving his pledge in September of 2019. Lutovksy was No. 2 less than two months later.
"It's always been something really distant but now it's starting to finally become reality," Lutovsky said. "I'm really excited to make this thing official. I've been committed too long."
The three incoming linemen want to get faster and they want to add muscle. They also may need to close the book on a friendly fishing competition that was a hook on Twitter over the summer.
"I don't know if that was ever settled," said Yager when asked who ended up being crowned the best fisherman. "I'm at a little bit of disadvantage when it comes to bass out here. We'll see what happens when we get out there and I start learning some of that. We're trout out here."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!