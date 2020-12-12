Giants on the prep gridiron, Husker O-line recruits eager to grow more at Nebraska

Nebraska has put an emphasis on luring big, athletic offensive linemen during recent recruiting cycles. Bryce Benhart, a 6-9 and 330-pound starter at right tackle, comes to mind. True freshman Turner Corcoran (6-6, 300) is on the two-deep.

Lutovsky, Prochazka and Yager already have big frames. They're strong and agile. And each knows that there is a lot of work to be done when they get to Lincoln in January.

They're eager to start the transformation to Big Ten linemen, and it will begin under the watch of Husker strength coach Zach Duval.

Prochazka, ranked the top recruit in the state and the nation's No. 11 tackle prospect by Rivals, has already gotten a taste for Duval's program while working with Zach's brother Gibby at Xplosive Edge.

"That program, that's kind of a bare bones of what they do at Nebraska, but it's kind of laid the groundwork of what to expect," Prochazka said. "That's what I'm looking forward to."

Though Yager is a big fellow, it was his athleticism that appealed to Nebraska. Always the biggest and strongest guy on the field in Class 3A in Utah, Yager is looking forward to working his way up at Nebraska.