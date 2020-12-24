Get to know the some of the 500-mile radius prospects the Huskers are recruiting for the 2022 class

The Huskers would be more than happy to compile another big class of in-state players for 2022. Helms and Riley, of course, are two of the most sought-after tight ends in the country and both continue to accumulate offers quickly. Jackson and Woods did not play this past fall due to Omaha Public Schools’ shutdown of fall sports, but their recruitments are already national, too. Hausmann (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) is a big, twitchy athlete and is the most recent in-state player to pick up an NU offer for 2022. Keep an eye on Appleget within the city here. He’s long, athletic and can do a lot of different things at 6-4. He was a first-team Super State selection on defense by the Journal Star and could see his recruitment take off in the coming months. If 2021 is any indication, others may follow, too.