Get to know the 2022 and 2023 recruits expected to be at Husker spring game on May 1

The NCAA’s recruiting dead period doesn’t end until June 1, but that’s not going to stop a healthy number of recruits in the upcoming classes from attending Nebraska’s Red-White Spring Game.
There are limitations, of course. NU’s staff can’t spend time with the recruits or their families and the recruits can’t be on the field or spend time around the team or in the team facility while in town, but they can still get a feel for campus and, as long as they buy a ticket, attend the scrimmage itself.
Here’s a list of recruits the Journal Star has confirmed plan to attend the spring game and a bit about each. This is not an exhaustive list, but rather a starting point that will be updated over the coming days.
Class of 2022
Quarterback MJ Morris (Atlanta): Morris is making the trip after telling the Journal Star earlier this spring that seeing Lincoln was high on his priority list. A standout baseball player, too, Morris is spending more and more time on his football recruitment as the spring goes on. NU, of course, is still looking for a quarterback for its class. Morris (6-foot-2 and 195 pounds) is considered a four-star by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite and a three-star by 247Sports’ own rankings.
Defensive lineman Chris McClellan (Owasso, Oklahoma): By 247Sports’ latest rankings, the highest-rated player in the 2022 class making the trip is McClellan, whose recruitment has exploded this spring. A 2022 All-American Bowl selection, McClellan has picked up offers in the past month from Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and Auburn, adding to an already lengthy list. NU’s been recruiting him for a long time and it’s a nice tip of the cap to get him on campus before the dead period ends. He is now considered the No. 100 player nationally by 247Sports.
Wide receiver Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas): Another All-American Bowl selection, Samson put up huge numbers as a junior at powerhouse Southlake Carroll. He caught 75 passes for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns and has a rapidly growing offer list. He told the Journal Star that, in addition to the spring game, he’s returning for an official visit the first weekend of June. He’s being recruited primarily by offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and running backs coach Ryan Held.
Wide receiver Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado): Page, like Samson, has an official visit to Lincoln set for June but also will be in town for the spring game. He’s long and athletic at 6-2 and 195 and, though he might not carry the same lofty ranking as some others, he’s accumulated a strong offer list that includes Utah, Colorado, Michigan State and more.
Linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus): One of two committed prospects in Nebraska’s 2022 class so far, Hausmann will be spending a lot of time around campus this spring and summer – he was also at Nebraska’s open practice on April 17 --
Linebacker Gavin Meyers (Hays, Kansas): Meyers has been on NU’s radar screen for a while and will be back for an official visit in early June, too. Nebraska has one linebacker in its class in Hausmann and would like to add Meyers to the mix as well. His offers include Kansas State, Colorado, Louisville and Washington State, among others.
Athlete Jaren Kanak (Hays, Kansas): Meyers’ best friend and teammate at Hays High has been putting up eye-opening numbers on the track this spring and will visit NU officially the first weekend of June. He’s one of the most athletic players in the Midwest for the 2022 cycle and has an offer list that reflects just that.
Class of 2023
Quarterback Reese Mooney (Denham Springs, La): Nebraska’s only target at quarterback so far in the 2023 class, Mooney is one to watch in the coming months. His dad is a diehard Husker fan and he’s got a growing set of suitors that is trending toward being a national fight. The Huskers and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have been on him for a long time already and figure to be a player in his recruitment until the end. More on Mooney this week at HuskerExtra.com and in the Journal Star.
Wide receiver Shelton Samson Jr. (Baton Rouge, La.): Samson is making the trip with Mooney. He also happens to be 6-4 already and considered an early five-star prospect (No. 24 overall nationally) by the 247Sports Composite and is actually higher (No. 19 nationally) per Rivals. His recruitment will be full of bluebloods, but it can’t hurt to get Samson on campus early.
Defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast): The son of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has held a Husker offer for a while now and is about as familiar with the program as an underclassman can be. The LSE standout will be one of several in-state players in attendance. Worth noting here that NU’s lone 2023 verbal pledge, Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer, can’t make the game due to a schedule conflict with track. There are undoubtedly others that fall in the same or similar boat with spring sports and some states even playing football this spring.
Defensive lineman Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South): Anther in-state prospect from 2023, Noonan is a legacy recruit and put together a strong sophomore season for Class A runner-up Elkhorn South. He’s gaining more and more attention nationally and holds offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Arizona State and Kansas State, among others.
Defensive tackle David Borchers (Eldridge, Iowa): Borchers has early offers from Nebraska and Iowa State and just picked up the Husker offer a month ago.
Offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast): Gottula doesn't have an offer from the Huskers at this point, but he's talking with Barrett Ruud weekly. He's already a Power Five prospect, with offers in hand from Kansas State and Iowa State, and he got down to Manhattan, Kansas for an open practice recently. One to watch in-state in 2023, especially considering he's already 6-6 and has a huge frame.
