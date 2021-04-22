Get to know the 2022 and 2023 recruits expected to be at Husker spring game on May 1

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus): One of two committed prospects in Nebraska’s 2022 class so far, Hausmann will be spending a lot of time around campus this spring and summer – he was also at Nebraska’s open practice on April 17 --

Linebacker Gavin Meyers (Hays, Kansas): Meyers has been on NU’s radar screen for a while and will be back for an official visit in early June, too. Nebraska has one linebacker in its class in Hausmann and would like to add Meyers to the mix as well. His offers include Kansas State, Colorado, Louisville and Washington State, among others.

Athlete Jaren Kanak (Hays, Kansas): Meyers’ best friend and teammate at Hays High has been putting up eye-opening numbers on the track this spring and will visit NU officially the first weekend of June. He’s one of the most athletic players in the Midwest for the 2022 cycle and has an offer list that reflects just that.

