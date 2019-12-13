German OL Nouili transferring from CSU to Nebraska, says 'the Huskers have always been a home'

A familiar face is returning to Nebraska.

Former Norris standout Nouredin Nouili announced Friday morning that he intends to transfer back to Nebraska to play for the Huskers after spending one season at Colorado State.

"I see myself as being good enough to be able to get a scholarship at the University of Nebraska and I think I can contribute as soon as possible," said Nouili, who will join the program for spring semester as a walk-on initially.

Nouili only played one season of high school football in the United States, his senior season at Norris, as an exchange student from Germany.

He took to it well enough, though, that he garnered Division I interest as the season went along and eventually was offered a scholarship by CSU. Not only that, but he ended up starting seven games at guard as a true freshman in the Mountain West.

Nouili said he sat down with an assistant coach and asked for as many pointers as he could when he first got to CSU.

"The first few weeks were kind of bad, because there was a lot of input that came in that I didn't comprehend very well, but at some point it clicked in my head and I understood most of the plays, so it was only technique from then on," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}