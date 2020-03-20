Georgia 2021 LB Paul says relationships with NU coaching staff made committing a 'no-brainer'

College football may be in a recruiting dead period, but even amidst a global pandemic, it never really stops.

Case in point? Nebraska picked up a verbal commitment from 2021 Georgia linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. on Friday morning.

"As I made my decision to commit to Nebraska, it was a no-brainer to me, and I'll tell you why," Paul told the Journal Star on Friday. "I built so much relationship with all of the coaching staff, from the offensive side to the defensive side, and they would just call and check up on me. Just the small things like that.

"That goes a long way with people and it goes a long way with me. This recruit thing is all about the relationship that you make with coaches, and I have an amazing bond with all of the (NU coaches) and I couldn't help but pull the trigger."

Paul, listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, and has been a longtime target in the class. He likely projects as an inside linebacker and is the type of athletic player that NU has been successfully stockpiling for assistant coach Barrett Ruud's group over the past three recruiting cycles.

The Crisp County High School standout has twice been named an all-state defender at the AAA level in Georgia. He is rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.