Georgia 2021 LB Paul Jr. commits to Huskers

College football may be in a recruiting dead period, but even amidst a global pandemic, it never really stops.

Case in point? Nebraska on Friday morning picked up a verbal commitment from 2021 Georgia linebacker Christopher Paul Jr.

Paul is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and has been a longtime target in the class. He likely projects as an inside linebacker and is the type of athletic player that NU has been successfully stockpiling for assistant coach Barrett Ruud's group over the past three recruiting cycles.

The Crisp County High School standout has twice been named an all-state defender at the AAA level in Georgia. He is rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.

According to MaxPreps, Paul racked up 157 tackles in 14 games for Crisp County, including 10 for loss and 4½ sacks, as the school advanced to the state title game and finished as the runner-up.

Paul is the fourth known member of the Huskers' 2021 class, joining fellow linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) and offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa).