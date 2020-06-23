Georgia 2021 RB Gabe Ervin finds 'perfect fit' with Huskers, verbally pledges to NU

He tweeted, "Boom! I can't tell you how fired up I am right now!," except instead of two total exclamation marks he used a total of 11.

And with good reason, too.

Ervin, listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, was a standout junior on a powerhouse Buford team that won the AAAAAA state championship in Georgia last fall. Ervin rushed 180 times for 1,212 yards (6.7 per carry) and 12 touchdowns while splitting carries with two other Division I running backs.

"We've always had some really good tailbacks and he's the next one in line, but he brings some things to the table that our past few great tailbacks didn't," Buford head coach Bryant Appling told the Journal Star. "His length and his ball skills and his power, but he also has speed. He has no problem running you over, but he has the speed to run away from you."

Ervin is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and Appling said he's also been a standout in the 200 meters and 400 meters on the track since he was little.

"He's definitely got that track kind of speed when it comes to anything four yards and above. He has a chance to run away from people, and it surprises people because they don't think he can do that because he's so long and tall," Appling said.