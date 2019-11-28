Future Husker with Marquis Black: Defensive tackle still playing in Georgia playoffs

Coach’s point of view

Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy coach Jonathan Gess shares some stories about Black.

The best play I’ve seen him make: “Against an (offensive lineman) that was committed to (Alabama-Birmingham), about 6-6, 260, (Black) just destroyed him and made the tackle 6 yards in the backfield. I was just like, ‘OK, that’s a Division I player right there.’”

What college recruiters see in Black: “First of all he’s 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, so that helps you out. And then he’s a great athlete and has great hands and great feet. He’s a big, strong guy. There’s not many of those to go around.”

On his college recruitment: “I think the big connection there with Nebraska was I know (Nebraska director of player development) Ron Brown well and have a lot of respect for him. Just a great guy, and then (Nebraska tight ends coach) Sean Beckton recruited here from UCF, so we knew him. Just knowing Ron Brown, I was telling my guys that they need to get out there and check out Nebraska. Marquis did, and he loved it.”

On Black's season: “He’s had a great year. He’s leading our team in tackles, and tackles for loss and being a great leader.”