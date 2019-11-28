Future Husker with Marquis Black: Defensive tackle still playing in Georgia playoffs

Marquis Black
Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school profile
My school: Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy.
City profile: McDonough, Georgia, is near Atlanta and has a population of about 25,000.
Number of players with NCAA Division I offers: 5.
Number of players out for football: 65 in high school.
This week: Eagle’s Landing has a 10-1 record going into Friday’s game against Athens Academy in the quarterfinals of the Class A private division playoffs. Black is a three-year starter.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds.
Positions: Defensive tackle, tight end, fullback.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Black as a three-star prospect as a defensive tackle. He’s the No. 84th-ranked high school senior in Georgia. He committed to Nebraska on Oct. 12.
Final schools: Arizona, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Boston College.
Coach’s point of view
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy coach Jonathan Gess shares some stories about Black.
The best play I’ve seen him make: “Against an (offensive lineman) that was committed to (Alabama-Birmingham), about 6-6, 260, (Black) just destroyed him and made the tackle 6 yards in the backfield. I was just like, ‘OK, that’s a Division I player right there.’”
What college recruiters see in Black: “First of all he’s 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, so that helps you out. And then he’s a great athlete and has great hands and great feet. He’s a big, strong guy. There’s not many of those to go around.”
On his college recruitment: “I think the big connection there with Nebraska was I know (Nebraska director of player development) Ron Brown well and have a lot of respect for him. Just a great guy, and then (Nebraska tight ends coach) Sean Beckton recruited here from UCF, so we knew him. Just knowing Ron Brown, I was telling my guys that they need to get out there and check out Nebraska. Marquis did, and he loved it.”
On Black's season: “He’s had a great year. He’s leading our team in tackles, and tackles for loss and being a great leader.”
-- Brent C. Wagner