Future Husker with Lardarius Webb Jr.: Son of NFL player plays in championship game Saturday

Coach’s point of view

Jackson Academy coach Lance Pogue shares some stories about Webb:

The plays that make you rewind the game tape: “He’s a super corner cover. He’s got great technique and he makes it hard for receivers to get a release. And he plays the ball well. He’s got a great knack for that. He’s a little undersized as a corner, but he’s so technique-sound and plays with such an intensity and a relentless effort every single play because he’s got such a big heart. In my mind, in this day and time, there’s a great place for a kid like that in today’s game.”

What college coaches liked about him: “No. 1, he’s got great bloodlines with his dad (nine-year NFL defensive back Lardarius Webb), which never hurts. But he’s so athletic and he can flip his hips and all of those things that you want as a cover corner. And I’ll be honest with you, I’m convinced he could play inside receiver on the college level, too. He’s so elusive and so quick and catches the ball great and can do things after the catch."