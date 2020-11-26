Future Husker with Koby Bretz: Former diver from Omaha worked hard for opportunity to play for Huskers

Koby Bretz
Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school profile
My school: Omaha Westside
Westside players committed to NCAA Division I programs: Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), Cole Payton (North Dakota State), Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and Bretz.
Number of players out for football: 160 in high school.
Last week: Bretz helped Omaha Westside win the Class A state championship to complete an undefeated season (12-0). The No. 2 Warriors beat No. 4 Elkhorn South 37-21 in the championship game.
Program history: Three state championships and five state runner-up seasons.
Player profile
Height/weight: 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.
Positions: Safety and wide receiver.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Bretz as a three-star prospect at safety. He committed to Nebraska in August.
Coach’s point of view
Omaha Westside coach Brett Froendt shares some stories about Bretz:
Favorite story about Bretz: “It’s been a long journey with Koby, and he’d be the first to admit that. He wasn’t the most mature young man, and didn’t take academics seriously. In fact, I sat down with him as a sophomore and asked him what his GPA goal was for the semester, so I put 3.0 signs all over the school. No one in the school knew what that meant or what they were for, but pretty much every class and every door that he’d go through he saw that sign hanging there, just to do anything to motivate him. He had to come around in his own way, and his own time, and he did the work. He had to take a lot of extra classes this summer, and now he understands the value of what he’s got to do in order to play football at the next level and have a great life. A lot of credit to him in turning that around. It just took a village to get him there, but that’s OK. That’s what we’re here for.”
When we knew about him: “When he was in middle school we saw his athleticism. He played for our Junior Warriors organization, so we’ve known Koby for quite some time, along with a lot of his teammates. We knew he’d be special. But he was a diver, and very focused on diving and traveled to national diving meets. He dove here the first two years of high school (he placed second at state as a freshman, and third as a sophomore) and then he decided to turn his attention to football, and that’s when he blossomed, as far as an athlete. He always had the athleticism, but he got stronger and became more skill-specific and at that point, his sophomore year, we knew we had something really special.”
The plays that make you rewind the game tape: “Any time he touched the ball, and anytime the ball was in the air, that’s what was so special about him is that he showed some athleticism and body control that we’ve never seen from any athlete here. So on defense when the ball was in the air he made some freak (interceptions). And on offense he was the most difficult guy on our team to tackle. Open space, close space, it didn’t matter, it took two or three guys to bring him down every time.”
Was it a surprise when Nebraska offered him in August? “No. They’ve been talking to him for quite some time, and waiting for grades to improve. There was a lot of other schools that were inquiring, and a lot of other schools that were communicating with us at high levels at every conference, including the SEC and Big Ten, but Nebraska was the one that stayed with him.”
Bretz in the state championship game: “He made a tremendous impact. He had nine total tackles on defense, and he had three pass breakups. He returned a kickoff for 65 yards, he returned a punt for 15 yards, he had three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. I guess our only mistake was we didn’t get him the ball more.”
— Brent C. Wagner
From small-town Nebraska to the NFL in photos
About this list
This list focuses on those small-town kids across Nebraska who made it to the big show, the NFL. They all grew up playing football on high school fields on the edge of town, surrounded by rows of corn.
So, what constitutes a small town? If there is a stoplight somewhere within its limits, chances are, at least in Nebraska, it's not a small town. The population cap for this list is 1,000.
There is a Pro Football Hall of Famer on this list and others who played in just one game. Regardless, their roots are in a small town, they dreamed big and made it.
References: profootballhof.com; pro-football-reference.com; nfl.com; huskers.com; csurams.com; godrakebulldogs.com; gocreighton.com; omavs.com; washingtontimes.com; talkoffamenetwork.com; nebhalloffame.org; nebnewspapers.unl.edu; newyorktimes.com; journalstar.com; lopers.com; chadroneagles.com; chicagotribune.com; si.com; bit.ly/2cGId0Y;
Notable takeaways
- Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Link Lyman was born in Table Rock but attended high school in Kansas. Like Lyman, NFL players of note Adam Carriker, Jeromey Clary, Brian Holloway, Dan Carpenter, and Doug Betters were born in Nebraska but moved out of state before attending high school.
- Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductees Pat Fischer, Arnie Oehlrich, Charley Brock, Cory Schlesinger, Jeff Kinney, John Kirby, Zach Wiegert, Tom Rathman, Russ Hochstein, Mick Tingelhoff, Verne Lewellen, Danny Noonan, Ed Husmann, Ed Weir, Steve Hokuf, Maury Damkroger and Jay Novacek were standouts in their own right and all attended high school in a small town -- just not small enough for this list.
- Dick Frahm who was born in Liberty (pop. 75) and Michael Higgins, who was born in Pickrell (199) were born in small towns but played high school football at Beatrice.
- Several names popped up as having been born in Nebraska but no record of what high school they attended, so they too were left off of this list. One such name is Emil Dobry who was born in Morse Bluff on Aug. 10, 1897. He attended college at Montana and later played in one NFL game in 1928 for the Frankford Yellow Jackets, coached by Nebraska native Ed Weir. Others are: Roddy Lamb (Garrison), Spider Johnson (Albo), Dutch Webber (Oxford), and Les Lane (Walthill). If you have information on these or other players who played high school football in a town of 1,000 or less, contact us at newsroom@fremonttribune.com.
Ad Wenke from Pender, pop. 1,000
Born: Jan. 22, 1898 in Pender, pop. 1,000
Died: March 3, 1961 (age 63)
High School: Pender High School
College/years: Nebraska (1920-1923)
Games played in the NFL: 12
Fun facts:
- Played offensive tackle (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) for the Milwaukee Badgers in 1923.
- Earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 1922.
- Named to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
- Was a Nebraska Supreme Court judge from 1943-1961.
- Was Nebraska's 9th District judge from 1938-1943.
Tony Wragge from Bloomfield, pop. 1,000
High School: Bloomfield Community
College/years: New Mexico State
Games played in the NFL: 82
Fun facts:
- The 6-4, 311-pound offensive lineman began his career with Arizona in 2002. In 2006 he signed with San Francisco where he started 14 games over five years. He ended his career with St. Louis in 2011.
- He played for the Los Angeles Avengers in 2005 before landing with San Francisco. While under 49ers control he played the 2006 spring season of NFL Europ for the Rhein Fire.
- Grew up on a dairy farm.
- Was a powerlifter in high school and recorded a 580-pound dead lift and 365-pound bench press.
- Wragge currently resides in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area.
Cliff Ashburn from Tilden, pop. 953
Died: November 9, 1989 (age 83)
High School: Tilden High School
College/years: Nebraska 1926-28
Games played in the NFL: 13
Fun facts:
- Was as special teams regular for the New York Giants in 1929.
Joe Lindahl from Tilden, pop. 953
Born: March 14, 1919 in Tilden, pop. 953
Died: January 22, 2008 (age 88)
High School: Tilden
College/years: Wayne State (1937-41)
Games played in the NFL: 2
Fun facts:
- Caught one pass for 32 yards for the New York Giants in 1945.
- Participated in three sports while at Wayne State College.
- Was selected to the All-Nebraska College first team in football four straight years.
- Served in the Air Force from 1941-1944.
- Was a high school coach in Nebraska for Geneva (1945-49), Columbus (1949-52) and Cozad (1953-54).
- Inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1961.
- Inducted into the Wayne State College Sports Hall of Fame in 1978.
Ralph Mailliard from Randolph, pop. 944
Born: October 10, 1905 in Randolph, pop. 944
Died: May 9, 1990 (age 84)
High School: Randolph
College/years: Creighton (1926-28)
Games played in the NFL: 4
Fun facts:
- Started one game at tackle for the Chicago Bears in 1929.
- Named All-Missouri Conference and to the Walter Camp and Walter Eckersall All-America teams while at Creighton.
- Inducted into the Creighton Athletic Hall of Fame in 1972.
- Coach at St. Ignatius in Chicago where he won 20 straight Catholic League championships.
- He was instrumental in the development of runner Tom O'Hara, who held the world record for the indoor mile for 14 years.
Mason Brodine from Elm Creek, pop. 901
Born: Feb. 26, 1988 in Elm Creek, pop. 901
High School: Elm Creek High School
College/years: Nebraska-Kearney
Games played in the NFL: 2
Fun facts:
- Made one tackle in two games for the Oakland Raiders in 2011.
- Played 8-man football and made the Class D1 state playoffs in 2004 and helped the school earn its first-ever state playoff game. The team and Brodine returned to the state playoffs in 2005.
- Placed third at state track in the Class C discus in 2005.
- Was named to the First Team All-RMAC as a defensive end in 2009 for the Lopers.
- Signed by the Raiders in July of 2011 and assigned to the practice in September. Three months later he was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut on Dec. 18, 2011.
- Also played on the practice squad for the St. Louis Rams from 2012-14 and spent four days with the New England Patriots in 2014.
- Resides in his home town of Elm Creek.
Kelly Stouffer from Rushville, pop. 890
Born: July 6, 1964 in Scottsbluff, pop. 15,000
High School: Rushville, pop. 890
College/years: Colorado State, 1984-1986
Games played in the NFL: 22
Fun facts:
- Drafted sixth overall in the 1987 NFL draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Did not sign a contract with the Cardinals and was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 1988.
- Started 16 games for the Seattle Seahawks.
- Retired in 1996 after brief stints with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.
- Ranks second in the Colorado State University record books for career yards (7,142), career completions (577), and career attempts (1,015)
- Returned to Rushville and coached the football team for three seasons.
- Is currently a color analyst for college football games on ESPN/ABC.
- A 2000 inductee into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
- Averaged 25.1 points per game and 14.8 rebounds per game for the Rushville boys basketball team his senior season.
Lynn Boden from Osceola, pop. 880
Born: June 5, 1953 in Stromsburg, pop. 1,171
High School: Osceola High School in Osceola, pop. 880
College/years: South Dakota State, 1975-79
Games played in the NFL: 67
Fun facts:
- Selected 13th overall in the 1975 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.
- Pete Retzlaff, an SDSU graduate and former NFL player, general manager and CBS sports announcer offered to be his agent for free.
- Played guard for the Lions from 1975-78 and the Bears during the 1979 season.
- Is the only player from what was the North Central Conference ever selected in the first round.
- Was a first-team Kodak All-American in 1974 while playing for South Dakota State.
Don Boll from Scribner, pop. 857
Born: July 16, 1927 in Scribner, pop. 857
Died: Dec. 29, 2001 (age 74)
High School: Scribner High School
College/years: Nebraska, 1950-52
Games played in the NFL: 92
Fun facts:
- Drafted 40th overall in the 1953 NFL draft and played his first season under head coach Curly Lambeau.
- Played left tackle for the Washington Redskins from 1953-1959 and started all 81 games.
- Named Associated Press Second Team following the 1956 season.
- Played the 1960 season for the New York Giants and played in 11 games.
- Enlisted in the U.S. Marines out of high school and served from 1945-1949.
- Inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame in 2000.
Joe Planansky from Hemingford, pop. 803
Born: Oct. 21, 1971 in Hemingford, pop. 803
High School: Hemmingford
College/years: Chadron State, 1991-94
Games played in the NFL: 2
Fun facts:
- Played in two games at tight end for the Miami Dolphins in 1995, the last season for Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.
- Caught 154 passes for 1,877 yards and 11 touchdowns over his career at CSC.
- Claimed the 189-pound Class C state title to complete an undefeated wrestling season in 1990.
- Was an all-state football selection in high school.
- Transferred to Chadron State in 1991 after spending one year studying engineering at Kansas State.
- Was a three-time All-RMAC selection while at CSC.
- Inducted into the RMAC Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
Brett Moritz from Osmond, pop. 783
Born: July 15, 1955 in Lincoln
High School: Osmond, pop. 783
College/years: Army, 1973-1975 and Nebraska, 1977
Games played in the NFL: 6
Fun facts:
- Drafted in the second round (44th overall) of the 1978 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Was selected with one of four picks the then Houston Oilers traded to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' No. 1 pick. The Oilers went on the select Earl Campbell with the top overall pick.
- Played six games for the Buccaneers in his rookie season before suffering a back injury.
- While at Army, Brett was joined on varsity by his younger brother, Blake, for the 1975 season.
- Earned two letters at Army and one at Nebraska.
- Resides in Maryland.
Jeff Kinney from Oxford, pop. 779
Born: Nov. 1, 1949 in Oxford, pop. 779
High School: McCook High School
College/years: Nebraska, 1969-71
Games played in the NFL: 62
Fun facts:
- Selected in the first round (23rd overall) in the 1972 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Started 19 games for the Chiefs over four seasons and seven games for Buffalo in 1976.
- Was released by the Chiefs at the start of the 1976 season and was picked up by the Buffalo Bills where he shared the backfield with O.J. Simpson.
- Gained 1,258 yards on 353 carries and caught 68 passes for 502 yards with six career touchdowns in the NFL.
- Won two national championships with the Huskers (1970-71)
- Inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1981.
- Inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
Mike Ulmer from Clay Center, pop. 760
Born: Dec. 28, 1954 in York, pop. 7,766
High School: Clay Center High School in Clay Center, pop. 760
College/years: Doane College, 1977
Games played in the NFL: 4
Fun facts:
- Played in three games for the Chicago Bears in 1980 and one for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987.
- Was also a track athlete at Doane College.
- He holds the record in the 60-yard intermediate hurdles and the 110-meter high hurdles at Doane.
- Also played football for the Jacksonville Firebirds, Calgary Stampeders and San Antonio Gunslingers.
- https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/U/UlmeMi20.htm
Scott Shanle from St. Edward, pop. 705
High School: St. Edward
College/years: Nebraska, 1998-2002
Games played in the NFL: 133
Fun facts:
- Selected in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams.
- Started 105 games at linebacker in the NFL, 94 with the New Orleans Saints over seven seasons (2006-12).
- Won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009.
- Has nine career sacks and 400 career tackles in the NFL.
- Played eight-man football at St. Edward.
- Was a walk-on his first season at Nebraska and went on to be a three-year starter.
Clete Fischer from St. Edward, pop. 705
Died: Dec. 3, 2000 (age 75)
High School: St. Edward
College/years: Nebraska, 1945-48
Games played in the NFL: 11
Fun facts:
- Selected in the 23rd round (226th overall) in the 1949 NFL Draft by the New York Giants as a halfback.
- Started one game for the Giants in 1949.
- He ended his career with 26 carries for 72 yards and caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
- Played six-man football at St. Edward.
- Was head coach at St. Bonaventure in Columbus and Omaha South.
- Spent 26 years on the Nebraska coaching staff.
Shane Swanson from Hershey, pop. 665
Born: Oct. 4, 1962 in Tracy, Calif.
High School: Hershey High School, in Hershey pop. 665
College/years: Nebraska
Games played in the NFL: 3
Fun facts:
- Drafted in the 12 round by the Cleveland Browns in the 1985 NFL draft.
- Started two games for the Denver Broncos in 1987.
- Was cut by the Broncos the day after setting the team record for most all-purpose yards in a game with 298.
- Won multiple state championships in steer wrestling while in high school.
- Qualified four years for the national finals in steer wrestling and placed 19th overall as a junior at Hershey.
- Turned pro on the rodeo circuit in 1998 and eventually won the state championship in steer wrestling in 2005.
- Was targeted 36 times as a wingback at Nebraska and caught 35.
- Worked his way up to second on the depth chart behind Irving Fryar his freshman year.
- Became the starter at wingback in 1984 and his 49-yard punt return for a touchdown helped Nebraska rally to beat Oklahoma State in 1984.
Merle Zuver from Adams, pop. 573
Born: Jan. 25, 1905 in Adams, pop. 573
Died: March 25, 1969 (age 64)
High School: Adams High School
College/years: Nebraska, 1925-28
Games played in the NFL: 10
Fun facts:
- Played guard for the Green Bay Packers under Curly Lambeau.
- Won a Championship in his only NFL season with the Packers.
- Lettered in three seasons for Nebraska (1926-28)
Derrie Nelson from Fairmont, pop. 560
Born: Feb. 8, 1958 in York, pop. 7,760
High School: Fairmont High School in Fairmont, pop. 560
College/years: Nebraska, 1978-80
Games played in the NFL: 48
Fun facts:
- Drafted in the fourth round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
- Played in 48 games from 1983-86 for the San Diego Chargers on special teams.
- He made one start at linebacker for the Chargers.
- Played eight-man football at Fairmont High School.
- His high school coach at Fairmont High School was Tim Turman. “He was an incredible player,” Turman said of Nelson. “I was pretty young then and Derrie was kind of obstinate. We ended up in each other’s face a few times. He was a great kid, one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached."
- Earned All-State football honors.
- Was a walk-on at Nebraska.
- Started for Nebraska at defensive end as a sophomore and was defensive captain as a senior.
- Was the Big 8 Defensive Player of the Year in 1980 and also earned second-team All-American honors.
- He was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
- Is a nephew of Major League Baseball All-Star Bob Cerv.
Bill Callihan from Paxton, pop. 523
Died: Aug. 23, 1986 (age 70)
High School: Grand Island
College/years: Nebraska, 1936-1939
Games played in the NFL: 62
Fun facts:
- Drafted in the 9th round (77th overall) of the 1939 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
- Started 41 games over six years with the Lions (1940-45).
- Played on both sides of the ball for the Lions ending with 105 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, 387 receiving yards on 32 catches with four touchdowns and also intercepted eight passes.
- Kicked 25 of 27 extra points during the 1945 season.
- Boxed in the Grand Island Golden Gloves.
John Howell from Mullen, pop. 509
Born: April 28, 1978 in North Platte
High School: Mullen High School, pop. 509
College/years: Colorado State
Games played in the NFL: 65
Fun facts:
- Selected in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Started eight games a safety over four seasons with Tampa Bay (2001-04) including six in 2004.
- Won Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002 with the Buccaneers. Played in Super Bowl XL in 2006 with Seattle.
- Spent two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2005-06).
- Ended his NFL career with 87 total tackles and two fumble recoveries.
- Was a four-time letterwinner at Colorado State (1997-2000) and a three-year starter at safety.
- Played eight-man football in high school.
- Grew up on a 60,000-acre ranch.
- Earned four letters in football at Mullen High School and also lettered in wrestling, track and golf.
- Won a state title in wrestling as a senior at Mullen and placed second as a junior.
- Owns a hunting ranch and resort in Mullen with former NFL teammate Jo Jurevicius.
Russ Thompson from Edgar, pop. 498
Born: May 10, 1912 in Edgar pop. 498
Died: Feb. 12, 2001 (age 88)
College/years: Chadron State, 1931; and Nebraska 1932-34
Games played in the NFL: 53
Fun facts:
- Started 23 games at tackle over four years with the Chicago Bears (1936-39) and five with the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Played in his first football game in Wood Lake without ever playing the game before. Later played at Chadron High School.
- Recruited by Link Lyman to play at Nebraska under Dana X Bible.
- Lettered three years at Nebraska
- Was offered a contract for $90 per game by George Hallas in 1935.
- Was a teammate of Bronko Nagurski
- Following the 1940 draft, the Bears traded Thompson and fellow tackle, Milt Trost, to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia's first-round pick, George McAfee.
Oscar "Ossie" Wiberg from Edgar, pop. 498
Born: Oct. 11, 1904 in Edgar, pop. 498
Died: Aug. 14, 1989 (age 84)
High School: Edgar
College/years: Nebraska Wesleyan, 1923-1927
Games played in the NFL: 44
Fun facts:
- Played back for five different teams over five seasons from 1927-1933.
- Played for the Cleveland Bulldogs in 1927, Detroit Wolverines in 1928, New York Giants in 1930, Brooklyn Dodgers in 1932 and Cincinnati Reds in 1933.
- Started 35 games.
- Ended his NFL career with 59 yards rushing on 17 carries and one reception for 29 yards. He also threw one pass for 20 yards.
- He converted nine extra point kicks.
- Inducted into the Nebraska Wesleyan University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1970 and the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1973.
Scott Connot from Spencer, pop. 455
Born: June 24, 1981 in Spencer, pop. 455
High School: Spencer-Naper
College/years: South Dakota State, 2000-2003
Games played in the NFL: 2
Fun facts:
- Registered one tackle as a defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004.
- Played in NFL Europe.
- Was a three-year starter for SDSU and appeared in 34 games.
- Made 234 total tackles for the Jackrabbits.
- While at Spencer-Naper he tallied 266 tackles, passed for 2,336 yards and rushed for 2,254.
Glenn Spear from Fairfield, pop. 387
Born: Jan. 18, 1900 in Fairfield, pop. 387
Died: Dec. 19, 1971 (age 71)
High School: Fairfield
College/years: Drake, 1925
Games played in the NFL: 10
Fun facts:
- Started eight games for the Kansas City Cowboys in 1926.
- Caught one touchdown pass for the Chiefs.
Joy Berquist from Loomis, pop. 382
Born: July 30, 1901 in Loomis, pop. 382
Died: May 18, 1942 (age 40)
High School: Lincoln
College/years: Nebraska, 1921-23
Games played in the NFL: 19
Fun facts:
- Started all nine games at guard for the Kansas City Blues in 1924
- Started all nine games at guard for the Kansas City Cowboys in 1926.
- Played one game for the Chicago Cardinals in 1927 under Guy Chamberlin.
- Named second-team all-NFL in 1926.
- Named to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
- Did not play football until enrolling at Nebraska.
George Sauer from Stratton, pop. 343
Born: Dec. 11, 1910 in Stratton, pop. 343
Died: Feb. 5, 1994 (age 83)
High School: Stratton, Lincoln
College/years: Nebraska, 1931-33
Games played in the NFL: 20
Fun facts:
- Started 10 games at tailback for the Green Bay Packers over three seasons (1935-37).
- Ended NFL career with 656 yards rushing on 190 carries with six touchdowns.
- Won an NFL Championship with the Packers in 1936.
- Left Nebraska with 1,570 yards rushing, and 701 yards passing.
- Named All-American in 1933.
- Was a member of three high school state championship teams (32-1-1) in football and two track teams.
- Became a college coach at the University of New Hapshire (1937-41), University of Kansas (1946-47), United States Naval Academy (1948-49) and Baylor University (1950-1955).
- Ended his college coaching career with a record of 78-55-9.
- Was athletic director at Baylor from 1950-58.
- Was general manager of the New York Titans in 1961, director of pro personel for the Titans/Jets from 1962-69 and GM of the Boston Patriots from 1969-70.
- Inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1971.
- Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1954.
LaVerne Torczon from Platte Center, pop. 336
Died: April 18, 2015 (age 79)
High School: Platte Center High School
College/years: Nebraska, 1954-1956
Games played in the NFL: 98
Fun facts:
- Selected in the 18th round (211 overall) as a defensive end in the 1957 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
- Played for the Buffalo Bills (1960-62), New York Titans/Jets (1962-65) and Miami Dolphins (1966)
- Named All-Pro First Team in 1960 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1961.
- Scored one touchdown on an interception return during the 1964 season.
- Earned the nickname "Tarzan Torczon"
- Named All-Big Seven in 1955 and 1956. Was a Nebraska captain in 1956.
- Played six-man football in High School and was a three-year starter.
- Lettered four years in basketball at Platte Center and averaged more than 20 points per game as a junior and senior.
- Inducted into the University of Nebraska Hall of Fame in 1987 and Nebraska High School Hall of Fame in 2012.
Guy Chamberlin from Blue Springs, pop. 331
Born: Jan. 16, 1894 in Blue Springs, pop. 331
Died: April 4, 1967 (age 73)
High School: Blue Springs
College/years: Nebraska Wesleyan 1911-12, Nebraska
Games played in the NFL: 92
Fun facts:
- Started 68 games at end over eight seasons in the NFL.
- Played for the Decatur/Chicago Stayles (1920-21). He then became player/coach for the Canton Bulldogs (1922-23), Cleveland Bulldogs (1924), Frankford Yellow Jackets (1925-26), and Chicago Cardinals (1927-28).
- Was a First Team All-Pro selection in 1920.
- Recorded three rushing touchdowns and eight receiving TDs. Also ran back three interceptions for a TD and one fumble.
- Also played for independent league teams Millville Big Blue (1925) and Haven-Villa of Winter Haven (1926).
- Won NFL championships as a player/coach in 1921-24 and 1926.
- Elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1962, Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965, Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.
- A member of the 18-member Pro Football HOF All-1920s team alongside such greats as Jim Thorpe, Red Grange and Curly Lambeau.
- George Halas was quoted as saying Chamberlin was the greatest two-way end in the history of the game.
- All-American at Nebraska in 1915.
- An All-State football player in high school from 1908-10.
- Returned to Blue Springs in 1932 where he was a farmer, state livestock inspector and businessman. He was also a public speaker and radio broadcaster.
Milford "Dub" Miller from Litchfield, pop. 262
Born: Sept. 28, 1911 in Litchfield, pop. 262
Died: April 8, 1981 (age 69)
High School: Crawford, pop. 997
College/years: Chadron State, 1931-34
Games played in the NFL: 23
Fun facts:
- Played guard the 1935 season for the Chicago Bears and the 1936 and 1937 seasons for the Chicago Cardinals.
- Four-time All-Conference selection while playing for CSC.
- Also played basketball for CSC.
- Inducted into the CSC Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2004
- Moved from Litchfield to Crawford in 1929.
- Earned $100 per game for the Bears in 1935. Earned a $10 per game raise in 1936.
- Played through a knee injury his final three seasons. He walked with a limp the rest of his life.
- Owned and operated a tavern in Chadron for more than 30 years.
Ted Doyle from Maywood, pop. 261
Born: Jan. 12, 1914 in Maywood, pop. 261
Died: Oct. 6, 2006 (age 92)
High School: Curtis, pop. 939
College/years: Nebraska
Games played in the NFL: 74
Fun facts:
- Started on the line in 15 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1938-42 and 1945).
- Was a member of the Steagles in 1943 and Card-Pitt in 1944. The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers merged to form the Steagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Cardinals merged to form Card-Pitt because both teams lost many players to military service in World War II. Doyle did not enter the service due to the hardship it would have cause to his dependents.
- The Steelers celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Steagles on Aug. 17, 2003. Six living members attended the game. Doyle was one of three who were unable to attend.
- Was the last surviving Steeler from the famed Steagles team.
- Doyle was one of just six players who played for both the Steagles and Card-Pitt.
- During World War II Doyle worked at the Westinghouse Electric Company on military contracts. According to the book, "Last Team Standing" by Matthew Algeo, Doyle's work was a part of the Manhattan Project.
- Managed Pla-Mor Lanes in Fairbury and was a manager of the Cominco Plant.
Randy Rasmussen from Elba, pop. 215
Born: May 10, 1945 in St. Paul, pop. 2,290
High School: Elba High School in Elba, pop 215
College/years: Nebraska-Kearney, 1963-67
Games played in the NFL: 207
Fun facts:
- Played eight-man football at Elba.
- Compiled a 31-6 record while at Kearney State College.
- Earned All-Conference honors all four years for the Antelopes as an offensive lineman and was named NAIA All-American honorable mention in 1966.
- His #76 jersey is one of three numbers retired at UNK.
- Was also a track and field athlete at KSC.
- Drafted by the New York Jets in the 12th round of the 1967 NFL Draft as a guard.
- Played in 207 games and started 199 over 15 seasons with the Jets.
- Won a Super Bowl with the Jets on Jan. 12, 1969 with a 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts.
- Holds the Jets' team record for games played with 207 and starts in a row with 144.
- Was a member of the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame class of 2018.
Joel Makovicka from Dwight, pop. 204
High School: East Butler High School
College/years: Nebraska, 1994-98
Games played in the NFL: 58
Fun facts:
- Selected in the fourth round (116 overall) as a fullback in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
- Started 35 games over four seasons with the Cardinals (1999-02)
- Ended his NFL career with 264 yards on 47 receptions with five touchdowns and 88 yards on 17 carries.
- Won three National Championships at Nebraska (1994, 1995, 1997).
- Rushed for 685 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at NU.
- Was a walk-on at Nebraska. His older brother Jeff and younger brothers Jordan and Justin also played football at NU.
- Played eight-man football at East Butler.
- Rushed for over 3,500 yards in high school.
- Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2010.
- Owns and operates a string of physical therapy clinics.
Ray Prochaska from Ulysses, pop. 171
Born: Aug. 9, 1919 in Ulysses, pop. 171
Died: March 9, 1997 (age 77)
High School: Ulysses
College/years: Nebraska, 1938-40
Games played in the NFL: 8
Fun facts:
- Selected in the seventh round (54th overall) of the 1941 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Rams.
- Caught four passes for 29 yards as an end for the Rams in 1941.
- Prochaska left professional football and served in the military in World War II.
- Was a long-time coach in the NFL spending time as the offensive line coach for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1960-65, Los Angeles Rams from 1966-70 and 1972-76, and Cleveland Browns from 1971-72. He became the offensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams in 1977 before moving on as OC for the Buffalo Bills from 1978-1982 and Seattle Seahawks from 1983-85.
- Was the interim head coach of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1961 after Pop Ivy resigned late in the season.
- Three-time letterwinner for the Huskers (1938-40).
- Was a Big-Six conference champion in the discus for Nebraska with a throw of 153-6 1/2 in 1941.
- Was assistant coach at Nebraska from 1947-48, 1950-54.
- Inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1986.
Joseph Byler from Republican City, pop. 150
Born: Aug. 25, 1922 in Republican City, pop. 150
Died: May 5, 1994 (age 71)
High School: Alma High School
College/years: Nebraska
Games played in the NFL: 7
Fun facts:
- Played seven games at tackle for the New York Giants in 1946.
- Lettered for Nebraska in 1941 and 1942.
Ray Richards from Liberty, pop. 76
Born: July 16, 1906 in Liberty, pop. 76
Died: Sept. 18, 1974 (age 68)
High School: Pawnee City, pop. 878
College/years: Nebraska
Games played in the NFL: 44
Fun facts:
- Started 10 games on the line for the Frankford Yellow Jackets in 1930. He moved to the Chicago Bears in 1933 and the Detroit Lions in 1934. He returned to the Bears for the 1935-36 seasons. He played the 1936 and '37 seasons for the Los Angeles Bulldogs of the American Football League.
- Was named First-Team All-American and First-Team Big Six in 1929.
- Became a college coach at UCLA (1937-47) and Pepperdine (1948-51).
- Moved to the NFL and was a coach for the L.A. Rams (1951-52), Baltimore Colts (1953), Chicago Cardinals (1954-58) and Green Bay Packers (1958).
- Richards eventually moved into the business world and served as vice president of Pemaco, Inc., in Los Angeles.
Dean Steinkuhler from Burr, pop. 57
Born: Jan. 27, 1961 in Burr, pop. 57
High School: Sterling, pop. 476
College/years: Nebraska, 1980-83
Games played in the NFL: 100
Fun facts:
- Selected in the first round (second overall) in the 1984 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers.
- Started 77 games at tackle for the Oilers over seven seasons (1984, 1986-91).
- In 1983, won the Lombardi Award for most outstanding interior player and the Outland Trophy for the top lineman in the country and named a consensus All-American.
- Nebraska averaged 401.7 yards per game his senior season and led the nation in scoring averaging 52 points per game.
- Famous for scoring a touchdown on the "fumblerooski" in the 1984 Orange Bowl against Miami.
- His No. 71 jersey is retired at Nebraska.
- Is a member of Sports Illustrated's 85-player All-Century team.
- Played eight-man football in high school.
- Resides in Syracuse, Neb.
Quentin Neujahr from Surprise, pop. 56
Born: Jan. 30, 1971 in Seward, pop. 6,964
High School: Centennial High School in Utica, pop. 861
College/years: Kansas State, 1990-93
Games played in the NFL: 62
Fun facts:
- Played five seasons (1996-2000) in the NFL -- two with the Baltimore Ravens (1996-97) and three with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1998-2000).
- Made 25 career starts in the NFL.
- Was a member of Bill Snyder's first recruiting class.
- Made the most career starts by an offensive lineman during Snyder’s tenure with 45 starts during his career.
- Lettered all four years at Kansas State.
- Was active in 4-H growing up. He planted an orchard of trees at a local cemetery for one project which earned him a trip to Chicago.
- https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/N/NeujQu20.htm; https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/sports/1997/07/25/ravens-need-mileage-from-neujahr/27a7a87f-8018-47d6-9aae-b3c14cda8d8d/
Glenn Presnell from Gilead, pop. 39
Died: September 13, 2004 (age 99)
High School: DeWitt, pop. 513
College/years: Nebraska, 1925-27
Games played in the NFL: 74
Fun facts:
- At the time of his death, Presnell was the oldest living NFL player.
- He spent 28 years as a head coach and athletic director at Eastern Kentucky.
- In 1942, he became the first of four former NU players to serve as Husker head coach. His 1942 team went 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the Big Six. Then he served in the Navy for three years during World War II.
- In, 1931, Presnell joined the Portsmouth Spartans of the NFL, which three years later became the Detroit Lions.
- He led the Lions to the 1935 league championship. There, he earned his best-ever pro football salary of $4,000, a huge amount in that era.
- Presnell led the league in scoring that season and was first-team All-Pro. He had earned second-team honors before.
- On Oct. 7, 1934, he kicked a then NFL-record 54-yard field goal, which beat Green Bay 3-0. The record stood for 19 years.
- After the war, Presnell was hired at Eastern Kentucky and spent 17 years as head coach and another 11 as the athletic director before retiring in 1974.
- Presnell was enshrined in the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1973 and the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!