Future Husker with Koby Bretz: Former diver from Omaha worked hard for opportunity to play for Huskers

Favorite story about Bretz: “It’s been a long journey with Koby, and he’d be the first to admit that. He wasn’t the most mature young man, and didn’t take academics seriously. In fact, I sat down with him as a sophomore and asked him what his GPA goal was for the semester, so I put 3.0 signs all over the school. No one in the school knew what that meant or what they were for, but pretty much every class and every door that he’d go through he saw that sign hanging there, just to do anything to motivate him. He had to come around in his own way, and his own time, and he did the work. He had to take a lot of extra classes this summer, and now he understands the value of what he’s got to do in order to play football at the next level and have a great life. A lot of credit to him in turning that around. It just took a village to get him there, but that’s OK. That’s what we’re here for.”