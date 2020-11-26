 Skip to main content
Future Husker with Koby Bretz: Former diver from Omaha worked hard for opportunity to play for Huskers
Future Husker with Koby Bretz: Former diver from Omaha worked hard for opportunity to play for Huskers

Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside 11.6

Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz catches a touchdown pass while defended by Lincoln East's Luke Greisen during a state playoff game earlier this month at Omaha Westside.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.

High school profile

My school: Omaha Westside

Westside players committed to NCAA Division I programs: Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), Cole Payton (North Dakota State), Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and Bretz.

Number of players out for football: 160 in high school.

Last week: Bretz helped Omaha Westside win the Class A state championship to complete an undefeated season (12-0). The No. 2 Warriors beat No. 4 Elkhorn South 37-21 in the championship game.

Program history: Three state championships and five state runner-up seasons.

Player profile

Height/weight: 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds.

Positions: Safety and wide receiver.

Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Bretz as a three-star prospect at safety. He committed to Nebraska in August.

Coach’s point of view

Omaha Westside coach Brett Froendt shares some stories about Bretz:

Favorite story about Bretz: “It’s been a long journey with Koby, and he’d be the first to admit that. He wasn’t the most mature young man, and didn’t take academics seriously. In fact, I sat down with him as a sophomore and asked him what his GPA goal was for the semester, so I put 3.0 signs all over the school. No one in the school knew what that meant or what they were for, but pretty much every class and every door that he’d go through he saw that sign hanging there, just to do anything to motivate him. He had to come around in his own way, and his own time, and he did the work. He had to take a lot of extra classes this summer, and now he understands the value of what he’s got to do in order to play football at the next level and have a great life. A lot of credit to him in turning that around. It just took a village to get him there, but that’s OK. That’s what we’re here for.”

When we knew about him: “When he was in middle school we saw his athleticism. He played for our Junior Warriors organization, so we’ve known Koby for quite some time, along with a lot of his teammates. We knew he’d be special. But he was a diver, and very focused on diving and traveled to national diving meets. He dove here the first two years of high school (he placed second at state as a freshman, and third as a sophomore) and then he decided to turn his attention to football, and that’s when he blossomed, as far as an athlete. He always had the athleticism, but he got stronger and became more skill-specific and at that point, his sophomore year, we knew we had something really special.”

The plays that make you rewind the game tape: “Any time he touched the ball, and anytime the ball was in the air, that’s what was so special about him is that he showed some athleticism and body control that we’ve never seen from any athlete here. So on defense when the ball was in the air he made some freak (interceptions). And on offense he was the most difficult guy on our team to tackle. Open space, close space, it didn’t matter, it took two or three guys to bring him down every time.”

Was it a surprise when Nebraska offered him in August? “No. They’ve been talking to him for quite some time, and waiting for grades to improve. There was a lot of other schools that were inquiring, and a lot of other schools that were communicating with us at high levels at every conference, including the SEC and Big Ten, but Nebraska was the one that stayed with him.”

Bretz in the state championship game: “He made a tremendous impact. He had nine total tackles on defense, and he had three pass breakups. He returned a kickoff for 65 yards, he returned a punt for 15 yards, he had three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. I guess our only mistake was we didn’t get him the ball more.”

— Brent C. Wagner

From small-town Nebraska to the NFL in photos

 

+1 
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

