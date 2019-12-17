Fun in the sun: Huskers return to Florida in big way for 2020 class, and may not be done just yet

Fleming is also considering Georgia, Miami, Florida and Maryland. Francois appears to be down to the Huskers or Hurricanes.

Regardless of what each chooses, it’s clear the connection and roots between Scott Frost’s staff and Florida remain strong.

“That’s what Coach Frost really wants is some kids from down South to come up there and bring some swagger to the team and help turn the program around,” said Tamon Lynum, a Nebraska commit from Orlando. “That’s what we’re all going to do. There’s a bunch of us from Florida and we’re going to come up there and change that thing around real quick.”

Lynum was the first of the Florida players to join the class, verbally committing shortly after he took his official visit back in June.

“The coaches, they don’t do too much to try to convince you, they just be themselves,” Lynum said. “They make you feel comfortable, they don’t put too much pressure on you. They just treat me so well. …

“Coach Frost, he’s just a real cool, laid-back dude. He’s someone that I want to play for. That man is a great guy.”