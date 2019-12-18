Frost says WR Omar Manning, the centerpiece of NU's skill position recruiting 'can change our offense'

Another element the Husker offense lacked: explosive speed. Nebraska had some guys on its roster who could run, but they either couldn’t lock down regular roles (departing seniors Jaron Woodyard and Mike Williams) or weren’t physically ready (freshmen De’Mariyon Houston and Jamie Nance) for action. Nebraska on Wednesday landed a signature from four-star receiver Marcus Fleming, who is small but ran in the 10.4-second range in the 100 meters in high school and turned in a 21.01 200 meters.

“He can really go,” Frost said. “He played on one of the best teams in Florida (Miami Northwestern) and was one of their stars. You talk about a kid who oozes his love for football. He just loves being out there. I think if you asked him to play on a parking lot, cement track, he’d go out and play football.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“He has a chance to help us and help us quick.”

Nebraska also had prep school standout Alante Brown, originally from Chicago, sign along with longtime commit Will Nixon (Waco, Texas) who got late interest from Stanford and Purdue but stuck with the Huskers. Brown is the only of the skill players who’s an early enrollee. He and Nixon add to a room that significantly lacked in production last fall, but does have some young developmental pieces around Robinson and Spielman, who Frost praised extensively on Wednesday.