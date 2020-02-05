You are the owner of this article.
Frost says new OC Lubick will help Huskers stay organized and 'communicate better'
Scott Frost Signing Day Press Conference, 12.18

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addresses the media during a press conference on the first National Signing Day in December at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had strong words of praise for new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick in his first public comments since Lubick’s hire last month.

Frost, in an interview with Rivals as part of the recruiting service’s National Signing Day coverage, said Lubick “is one of the few coaches in the country who can come in and hit the ground running, already knew our scheme or the majority of it, from our time together (at Oregon).”

Frost also outlined why he thinks Lubick can help in replacing departed offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

“I think it’s going to help us be more organized and probably help us communicate better on gameday, just having somebody that I’m that familiar with,” said Frost, who worked with Lubick for three seasons at Oregon. “It’s great having him in town.”

During an interview on the Sports Nightly radio program Wednesday evening, Frost said even though he and Lubick have been apart for a few years, much of the terminology and offensive system is the same and what's changed should be simple to pick up. 

"I suppose it's like knowing Chinese or Arabic, if you know the language, you can learn one or two new words," Frost said. "He's already fluent in what we're doing. He's done a great job already of taking charge and trying to get us a little bit more organized and a little bit more efficient. 

"As close as we've been to getting over the hump, just a little bit here and a little bit there can make the difference." 

Lubick was hired Jan. 17, the same day NU made public Walters’ departure, described by the school as a “mutual separation,” after four years as Frost’s coordinator, two in Lincoln and two at Central Florida.

Frost has not been made available for interviews since then and may not be until NU spring ball starts March 9.

In other ground covered in the Rivals interview, Frost said the second National Signing Day is “pretty relaxing” because Nebraska signed 23 players in December. 

For the most part, though, Frost said getting out and recruiting 2021 players and beyond in January meant that his staff had finally caught up to the never-ending recruiting cycle.

“It’s taken us up until right now to really catch up in recruiting,” Frost said. “What I mean by that is when you’re recruiting a class early on and you first get to a (school), and then you’re trying to move on to the next class, then you’re already a half a year or a year behind on that class. This is the first time we’ve been able to use January more as spring recruiting and get a jump-start on next year’s class.

“I think that will help us be even more ahead than we have been and I think it’ll help us down the road.”

Frost briefly mentioned four-star wide receiver Zavier Betts in a December radio interview, but because the Bellevue West standout didn’t sign until the end of the early signing period, he wasn’t able to talk about him during a December news conference.

“I think one of the big things we were missing last year were playmakers on the perimeter, and with our offense, that’s a necessity to make it go the way we want it to,” Frost said of the 6-2, 200-pounder. “It’s great when, in our opinion, one of the best guys I saw all year at that position is right down the road from us. Zavier has a little work to do to make sure he gets everything finished in high school academically, but we’re really excited about him.

“He gives us a big presence on the outside, he’s really gifted and I can’t wait to get him in the program.”

Same goes for junior college receiver Omar Manning, who checks in at 6-4 and 220 pounds. 

"To be honest with you, in my coaching career, I've never really had guys that look like those two," Frost said. "Both those guys have NFL bodies and I think Omar looks like a Sunday guy right now. It's up to us as coaches to make sure we get them to play that way." 

Notes 

*** Frost was asked about his opinion on a Big Ten rule proposal recently reported on by CBS Sports, which was tabled until 2021 at the earliest, but would allow for one free transfer for every college student-athlete. 

Frost said he's in favor of uniform rules across sports, which he said he thought was the point of the league's proposal. 

"Really, I think that was an attempt to start the dialogue of where this needs to go," Frost said. "It probably doesn't make a lot of sense that there are restrictions on transferring in some sports and not other sports. At the same time, I think we need to make sure that the transfer rules are such that it doesn't really change the dynamics of intercollegiate sports and amateurism. 

"I think the Big Ten was trying to push that dialogue along ... Sooner or later we're going to have to make those decisions." 

*** Frost also gave his first public comments since Mike Dawson returned to the coaching staff as NU's outside linebackers coach, replacing Jovan Dewitt, who left for the same job at North Carolina.

"Mike Dawson is just a great human being and he's a really good football coach," Frost said. "He brings energy and passion and his guys are always going to play tough. We needed to be better at outside linebacker. Quite a few of the big plays we gave up last year were because we weren't in the right places or creating the plays at that spot.

"I feel great about the guys we have at that position right now and I think 'Daws' working with those guys is going to make us better." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

