Frost says new OC Lubick will help Huskers stay organized and 'communicate better'

“I think that will help us be even more ahead than we have been and I think it’ll help us down the road.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frost briefly mentioned four-star wide receiver Zavier Betts in a December radio interview, but because the Bellevue West standout didn’t sign until the end of the early signing period, he wasn’t able to talk about him during a December news conference.

“I think one of the big things we were missing last year were playmakers on the perimeter, and with our offense, that’s a necessity to make it go the way we want it to,” Frost said of the 6-2, 200-pounder. “It’s great when, in our opinion, one of the best guys I saw all year at that position is right down the road from us. Zavier has a little work to do to make sure he gets everything finished in high school academically, but we’re really excited about him.

“He gives us a big presence on the outside, he’s really gifted and I can’t wait to get him in the program.”

Same goes for junior college receiver Omar Manning, who checks in at 6-4 and 220 pounds.