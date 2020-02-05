Frost says new OC Lubick will help Huskers 'communicate better,' talks recruiting in Rivals interview

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had strong words of praise for new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick in his first public comments since Lubick’s hire last month.
Frost, in an interview with Rivals as part of the recruiting service’s National Signing Day coverage, said Lubick “is one of the few coaches in the country who can come in and hit the ground running, already knew our scheme or the majority of it, from our time together (at Oregon).”
Frost also outlined why he thinks Lubick can help in replacing departed offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters.
NSD LIVE: #Nebraska head coach Scott Frost joins @RivalsWoody and @AdamGorney to break down the #Huskers 2020 class 🎥👇 pic.twitter.com/EZ1K9toCKk— Rivals (@Rivals) February 5, 2020
“I think it’s going to help us be more organized and probably help us communicate better on game day, just having somebody that I’m that familiar with,” said Frost, who worked with Lubick for three seasons at Oregon. “It’s great having him in town.”
Lubick was hired Jan. 17, the same day NU made public Walters’ departure, described by the school as a “mutual separation,” after four years as Frost’s coordinator, two in Lincoln and two at Central Florida.
Frost has not been made available for interviews since then and may not be until NU spring ball starts March 9.
You have free articles remaining.
In other ground covered in the Rivals interview, Frost said the second National Signing Day is “pretty relaxing,” since Nebraska signed 23 players in December and is only waiting this week for a decision from three-star defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho).
For the most part, though, Frost said getting out and recruiting 2021s and beyond in January meant that his staff had finally caught up to the never-ending recruiting cycle.
“It’s taken us up until right now to really catch up in recruiting,” Frost said. “What I mean by that is when you’re recruiting a class early on and you first get to a (school), and then you’re trying to move on to the next class, then you’re already a half a year or a year behind on that class. This is the first time we’ve been able to use January more as spring recruiting and get a jump-start on next year’s class.
“I think that will help us be even more ahead than we have been and I think it’ll help us down the road.”
Frost briefly mentioned four-star wide receiver Zavier Betts in a December radio interview, but because the Bellevue West standout didn’t sign until the end of the early signing period, he wasn’t able to talk about him during a December news conference.
“I think one of the big things we were missing last year were playmakers on the perimeter, and with our offense, that’s a necessity to make it go the way we want it to,” Frost said. “It’s great when, in our opinion, one of the best guys I saw all year at that position is right down the road from us. Zavier has a little work to do to make sure he gets everything finished in high school academically, but we’re really excited about him.
“He gives us a big presence on the outside, he’s really gifted and I can’t wait to get him in the program.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.