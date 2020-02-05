Frost says new OC Lubick will help Huskers 'communicate better,' talks recruiting in Rivals interview

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In other ground covered in the Rivals interview, Frost said the second National Signing Day is “pretty relaxing,” since Nebraska signed 23 players in December and is only waiting this week for a decision from three-star defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (Rigby, Idaho).

For the most part, though, Frost said getting out and recruiting 2021s and beyond in January meant that his staff had finally caught up to the never-ending recruiting cycle.

“It’s taken us up until right now to really catch up in recruiting,” Frost said. “What I mean by that is when you’re recruiting a class early on and you first get to a (school), and then you’re trying to move on to the next class, then you’re already a half a year or a year behind on that class. This is the first time we’ve been able to use January more as spring recruiting and get a jump-start on next year’s class.

“I think that will help us be even more ahead than we have been and I think it’ll help us down the road.”

Frost briefly mentioned four-star wide receiver Zavier Betts in a December radio interview, but because the Bellevue West standout didn’t sign until the end of the early signing period, he wasn’t able to talk about him during a December news conference.