Frost on radio: Talking Husker tight ends and the final coaching staff decision to make

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Thursday evening on “Sports Nightly” that he expects the Husker tight end room to be among the roster’s deepest again in 2022, even though Austin Allen is off to the NFL.
Frost, in an hourlong appearance, said NU will miss the Big Ten’s tight end of the year, but that the room, led by senior Travis Vokolek and several young players, can still be very productive.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton on Wednesday said he was excited about Vokolek’s return for a sixth collegiate season, and Vokolek also confirmed his return Thursday.
Frost said he thought it might have even factored into Allen’s decision-making process because he and Vokolek are close friends.
“Trav and Austin are such close friends, I’m not sure that didn’t come out to one making room for the other,” Frost said. “I really believe in Austin Allen and all the leadership he gave us and the year he had breaking records at Nebraska. Now it will be Travis’ turn to be the lead with a lot of guys behind him like (Thomas) Fidone, (Chancellor) Brewington, A.J. (Rollins) and (James) Carnie and other guys. Then (Chris) Hickman when he’s healthy.
“I think we’ve got a lot of experience there and a lot of depth there, too.”
One staff spot to fill: On Wednesday, Frost said he was close to finalizing what he wants to do with the final spot on his coaching staff and he reiterated that Thursday. He added that, in trying to address both special teams and the running backs position, more than one person may be hired even though only one full-time assistant job is available.
“I want to make the best add that I can,” Frost said. “It’s probably going to be more than one add and using some of our support staff and graduate assistants to help with some things. I know what I want to do, I just want to get the whole team together before making it official."
This story will be updated.
