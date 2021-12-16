Frost on radio: Talking Husker tight ends and the final coaching staff decision to make

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Thursday evening on “Sports Nightly” that he expects the Husker tight end room to be among the roster’s deepest again in 2022, even though Austin Allen is off to the NFL.

Frost, in an hourlong appearance, said NU will miss the Big Ten’s tight end of the year, but that the room, led by senior Travis Vokolek and several young players, can still be very productive.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton on Wednesday said he was excited about Vokolek’s return for a sixth collegiate season, and Vokolek also confirmed his return Thursday.

Frost said he thought it might have even factored into Allen’s decision-making process because he and Vokolek are close friends.

“Trav and Austin are such close friends, I’m not sure that didn’t come out to one making room for the other,” Frost said. “I really believe in Austin Allen and all the leadership he gave us and the year he had breaking records at Nebraska. Now it will be Travis’ turn to be the lead with a lot of guys behind him like (Thomas) Fidone, (Chancellor) Brewington, A.J. (Rollins) and (James) Carnie and other guys. Then (Chris) Hickman when he’s healthy.