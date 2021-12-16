 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frost on radio: Talking Husker tight ends and the final coaching staff decision to make
0 Comments

Frost on radio: Talking Husker tight ends and the final coaching staff decision to make

  • Updated
  • 0
NU Football Press Conference, 12.15

LINCOLN, NEB.. - 12/15/2021 - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addresses the media on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, during a press conference at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a busy National Signing Day for the Husker football program and give their first impressions after interviews with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. The conversation turns to basketball, which had an interesting and troubling week and faces an important stretch ahead and then to volleyball, where John Cook has his program back in the Final Four. 

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Thursday evening on “Sports Nightly” that he expects the Husker tight end room to be among the roster’s deepest again in 2022, even though Austin Allen is off to the NFL.

Frost, in an hourlong appearance, said NU will miss the Big Ten’s tight end of the year, but that the room, led by senior Travis Vokolek and several young players, can still be very productive.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton on Wednesday said he was excited about Vokolek’s return for a sixth collegiate season, and Vokolek also confirmed his return Thursday.

Frost said he thought it might have even factored into Allen’s decision-making process because he and Vokolek are close friends.

“Trav and Austin are such close friends, I’m not sure that didn’t come out to one making room for the other,” Frost said. “I really believe in Austin Allen and all the leadership he gave us and the year he had breaking records at Nebraska. Now it will be Travis’ turn to be the lead with a lot of guys behind him like (Thomas) Fidone, (Chancellor) Brewington, A.J. (Rollins) and (James) Carnie and other guys. Then (Chris) Hickman when he’s healthy.

“I think we’ve got a lot of experience there and a lot of depth there, too.”

One staff spot to fill: On Wednesday, Frost said he was close to finalizing what he wants to do with the final spot on his coaching staff and he reiterated that Thursday. He added that, in trying to address both special teams and the running backs position, more than one person may be hired even though only one full-time assistant job is available.

“I want to make the best add that I can,” Frost said. “It’s probably going to be more than one add and using some of our support staff and graduate assistants to help with some things. I know what I want to do, I just want to get the whole team together before making it official." 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News