Frost on radio: Addressing the final staff opening and confidence in a deep returning TE group in 2022

On Wednesday, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he was close to finalizing what he wants to do with the final spot on his coaching staff.
Thursday during an hourlong appearance on "Sports Nightly," Frost added that, in trying to address both special teams and the running backs position, more than one person may be hired even though only one full-time assistant job is available.
“I want to make the best add that I can,” Frost said. “It’s probably going to be more than one add and using some of our support staff and graduate assistants to help with some things. I know what I want to do, I just want to get the whole team together before making it official."
There are two in-house moves Frost could make in terms of filling the full-time role: elevate Bill Busch from analyst to specials teams coordinator or elevate Ron Brown from senior offensive analyst to running backs coach. Either, of course, would not fully address the other, though outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson oversaw special teams in 2021.
Frost didn't exactly rule out Brown, the longtime NU assistant coach, from an elevated role on staff, but he did respond to a caller's advocacy for such a move by saying he likes the 65-year-old in his role as an off-field analyst.
"Ron Brown's one of the best people I've ever been around and that's why I have him in the building," Frost said. "I can't tell you how much he does for me, helping me and giving me advice. Life advice and football advice. As long as I'm here, I'm going to have him around if I can.
"He's a lot older than he looks," Frost continued with a laugh, "So sending him out on the road recruiting and doing all those things, I don’t know if he's — he’d probably do anything for the University of Nebraska and the football program, but I love having him in the role I have him in so he can be of assistance to me.”
TEs in good shape for ’22: Frost said he expects the Husker tight end room to be among the roster’s deepest again in 2022, even though Austin Allen is off to the NFL.
Frost said NU will miss the Big Ten’s tight end of the year, but that the room, led by senior Travis Vokolek and several young players, can still be very productive.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton on Wednesday said he was excited about Vokolek’s return for a sixth collegiate season, and Vokolek also confirmed his return Thursday.
Frost said he thought it might have even factored into Allen’s decision-making process because he and Vokolek are close friends.
“Trav and Austin are such close friends, I’m not sure that didn’t come out to one making room for the other,” Frost said. “I really believe in Austin Allen and all the leadership he gave us and the year he had breaking records at Nebraska. Now it will be Travis’ turn to be the lead with a lot of guys behind him like (Thomas) Fidone, (Chancellor) Brewington, A.J. (Rollins) and (James) Carnie and other guys. Then (Chris) Hickman when he’s healthy.
“I think we’ve got a lot of experience there and a lot of depth there, too.”
