Frost on radio: Addressing the final staff opening and confidence in a deep returning TE group in 2022

"Ron Brown's one of the best people I've ever been around and that's why I have him in the building," Frost said. "I can't tell you how much he does for me, helping me and giving me advice. Life advice and football advice. As long as I'm here, I'm going to have him around if I can.

"He's a lot older than he looks," Frost continued with a laugh, "So sending him out on the road recruiting and doing all those things, I don’t know if he's — he’d probably do anything for the University of Nebraska and the football program, but I love having him in the role I have him in so he can be of assistance to me.”

TEs in good shape for ’22: Frost said he expects the Husker tight end room to be among the roster’s deepest again in 2022, even though Austin Allen is off to the NFL.

Frost said NU will miss the Big Ten’s tight end of the year, but that the room, led by senior Travis Vokolek and several young players, can still be very productive.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton on Wednesday said he was excited about Vokolek’s return for a sixth collegiate season, and Vokolek also confirmed his return Thursday.