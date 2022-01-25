Frost, Husker assistants conduct home visit with top remaining 2022 target

Nebraska lost out on one of its final remaining high school prospects for the 2022 recruiting cycle, but it put the full-court press on another.

The Huskers had their eyes on three-star safety Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama), but he verbally committed to Clemson on Tuesday a few days after he wrapped up a visit there.

However, the Huskers continued their pursuit of three-star running back Ajay Allen. He confirmed to the Journal Star that on Tuesday head coach Scott Frost, running backs coach Bryan Applewhite and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph were all in Monroe, Louisiana, to visit him at his home.

The NU brass spent most of the day in Monroe as it tries to add the talented running back to its 2022 group.

Allen, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, just finished an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend.

He's familiar with Applewhite, considering he originally verbally committed to TCU over the summer when Applewhite was still the running backs coach there for former head coach Gary Patterson.