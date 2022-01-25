 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
date 2022-01-25

Frost, Husker assistants conduct home visit with top remaining 2022 target
The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

Nebraska lost out on one of its final remaining high school prospects for the 2022 recruiting cycle, but it put the full-court press on another. 

The Huskers had their eyes on three-star safety Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama), but he verbally committed to Clemson on Tuesday a few days after he wrapped up a visit there. 

However, the Huskers continued their pursuit of three-star running back Ajay Allen. He confirmed to the Journal Star that on Tuesday head coach Scott Frost, running backs coach Bryan Applewhite and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph were all in Monroe, Louisiana, to visit him at his home. 

The NU brass spent most of the day in Monroe as it tries to add the talented running back to its 2022 group. 

Allen, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, just finished an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend. 

He's familiar with Applewhite, considering he originally verbally committed to TCU over the summer when Applewhite was still the running backs coach there for former head coach Gary Patterson. 

Over the weekend, Allen got to spend time with him and with the rest of the staff, including Joseph, who is a Louisiana native himself. Allen, in a brief message exchange with the Journal Star, said the official visit and the home visits were "great." 

Allen put up huge numbers at Neville High as a senior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns. 

Nebraska first offered Allen a scholarship on Jan. 5, a little more than a week before Frost finalized Applewhite's hire. Since deciding not to sign a national letter of intent in December, Allen has also picked up a scholarship offer from Washington. He took an official visit to Mississippi State shortly before the early signing period opened. 

Allen is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star player by Rivals. 

He is one of the only 2022 high school targets left on the board for Nebraska. The recruiting dead period arrives this weekend and the late National Signing Day is Feb. 2. 

Nebraska has 13 high school prospects and three junior college transfers signed in its class in addition to 10 Division I transfers. Included in that group are two other running backs: Minneapolis native Emmett Johnson and the juco offensive player of the year in Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute). 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

