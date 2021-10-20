Frost explains why the Huskers want to build ’22 recruiting class around 'impact' transfers and fewer freshmen

Nebraska’s coaching staff will take some of the bye week to get out on the road and recruit for the first time in a long time.
In fact, it’s essentially been since the 2020 recruiting cycle ended in February that college coaches were allowed to get out and see high school players play live and visit schools and families.
“That’s been tough. Particularly being in Nebraska and not being able to get out,” coach Scott Frost said Wednesday. “Our coaches haven’t been able to get out in, you said 600 days? 620 days? It’s been a long time. It’s just unfortunate.”
This year is shaping up to be different from most classes for Nebraska. The Huskers, like a lot of schools, are planning on taking a smaller number of high school prospects this year. That’s in part because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all athletes, and schools, Nebraska included, don’t know exactly how many spots they’ll have available.
The Huskers, for example, have only eight scholarship seniors that they know for sure won’t be back next year. Even factoring in five to seven more departures — whether to the NFL or to the transfer portal — only gets the class to 13-15. Then, there’s another reason why Frost and company are thinking about a smaller high school class for 2022.
“This recruiting class, we’re going to focus on maybe some immediate impact guys a little more. Probably not sign as many freshmen,” he said. “When you’re as close as we’ve been, one or two more pieces, one or two more guys, can get you over the hump. We’re probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior college a little more and focus on those things to make sure we replace a couple guys we might be losing and try to add just a couple more of the pieces I think we need.”
Nebraska took four scholarship transfers out of the portal for the 2021 cycle and got one really good player (wide receiver Samori Toure) and one rotational guy (inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic) from the FCS level, a potential impact player who's battled injuries (running back Markese Stepp) and a player who so far has been a nonfactor (defensive back Tyreke Johnson).
Other transfer additions from the past 18 months include most of the rest of Nebraska’s receiving rotation, including Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Omar Manning, offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, linebacker Pheldarius Payne and kicker Connor Culp, among others.
Frost didn’t want to get into exactly what positions Nebraska would look to add to from the transfer portal Wednesday.
“You’ve got to take the best guys available,” he said. “I don’t really want to talk about (specifics) and do that to the guys currently on our team, but I think we’re a couple pieces away from getting over the hump and winning all these games. We’ll do our best to take the young corps that we have, a lot of really good young players, and try to add to it as best we can through high school recruiting and other ways.”
It’s not difficult to figure out at least some of the possibilities, though.
Start with what the high school class for 2022 looks like at the moment and what seniors are leaving.
NU has no high school defensive backs in the class so far and is losing sixth-year seniors Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke for sure. Junior Cam Taylor-Britt could also decide to forgo his final year and head to the NFL, too. That was his plan before the season started.
The Huskers have quite a bit of young talent in the secondary, but with potentially three starters leaving and considering the group saw some attrition over the past year, they could well add a blend of young players and transfers to the mix.
Then, there are positions that could need attention or may not depending on postseason decisions from players, namely at quarterback and at tight end, where Adrian Martinez and Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek could all be back, they could all leave or there could be some combination. The same can be said for a position like nose tackle, where Damion Daniels could return or he could leave. Nebraska has a promising player in Nash Hutmacher waiting, but could look to add depth, too.
NU will need a succession plan in place at kicker, could really use some experienced reinforcements on the offensive line and is always on the lookout for difference-makers on the defensive front.
So, the Huskers could look to add experience pretty much anywhere. Even running back, where Nebraska could have up to five returning scholarship players plus incoming freshman Ashton Hayes, can’t be ruled out.
Some of it will depend on who decides to return for 2022 and who doesn’t. Some of it will be about finding the best players available and some of it will be addressing needs.
That makes this class and where it goes from here as interesting as any for Nebraska, even if so far it’s just eight high school players on board.
