From cruises to recruitment, 2022 in-staters Devon Jackson and Deshawn Woods are 'like brothers'

A day later, Jackson was invited to Memorial Stadium for a gameday visit. On Oct. 5, when the Huskers hosted Northwestern, he earned a scholarship offer.

“That was a cool experience because I know it can take quite a while for some kids to get offers,” Jackson said. “I thought I could get Division I offers, but I didn’t know when and I didn’t know where. I just worked hard for it.”

Soon after followed Illinois, where his dad played football and mom ran track. Others have followed suit, and now with such a lofty ranking, more are nearly sure to start sniffing around. Woods, meanwhile, picked up an Iowa State offer in November and then went on a run that saw the Huskers, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State offer in a matter of weeks from late January through the middle of February.

“He’s a real humble guy and he always wants to work hard no matter what,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s snowing, he will find a way to get his work in."