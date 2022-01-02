Fresh off Fiesta Bowl win, OSU transfer OL Hunter Anthony caps wild month with Husker commitment

He figured he wouldn’t be able to take any recruiting visits because of finals, bowl prep – by that time the Pokes had knocked off Oklahoma in Bedlam but lost to Baylor in the Big 12 title game – and he told Nebraska as much. Even still, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson flew down to see him in Stillwater.

“That was huge,” Anthony said. “At that time, Coach Chinander was the highest guy on staff other than (head coach Scott) Frost because they didn’t have an offensive coordinator at the time. That meant a lot to me that they sent their highest guy at the time to see me, on the other side of the ball, and he was awesome. He answered a lot of my questions.”

Anthony asked OSU head coach Mike Gundy about missing a practice to take a visit to Lincoln and, to his surprise, Gundy was fine with it.

He drove to Lincoln on Dec. 10, missed a Saturday practice the next day and then drove back Sunday night on OSU’s off day before Monday workouts as the Pokes continued getting ready to play in the Fiesta Bowl.