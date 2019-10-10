Nebraska's walk-on class for 2020 grew literally and figuratively on Thursday evening.
Fremont lineman Keegan Menning announced his verbal commitment to the Huskers as a walk-on via Twitter, extending a run this month that has included four players and helped the class grow to six known pledges.
Committed to Nebraska Football! Thanks @coachwilhite @GregAustin2717 @CoachZachCrespo @SeanDillonNU @coach_frost #GBR #Huskers #HuskerFBNation #classof2020 #blessedsenioryear #NWO pic.twitter.com/jOCeANZQtq— Keegan Menning (@KeeganMenning) October 11, 2019
Menning is listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds and plays both ways for Fremont High. On offense he's a guard, and on defense he mans a defensive tackle position.
Menning first received the walk-on offer from Nebraska on Wednesday and didn't even wait 24 hours before pulling the trigger. He visited Nebraska unofficially last weekend for the Huskers' 13-10 win over Northwestern. That follows a recent trend in which NU director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite has been offering a player here and there in recent weeks, several of whom have quickly decided to join the class.
Menning made the camp rounds this summer including a camp at Kansas State, and took an unofficial visit to Iowa State earlier this fall.
Menning is the sixth known walk-on commit that the Huskers have so far for the 2020 class, a group that is expected to be considerably smaller than the 25 or so taken each of the past two seasons.
He joins Millard West defensive tackle Baylor Brannen, Waverly athlete Mason Nieman and Aurora tight end/linebacker Nate Boerkircher as recent commitments. Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Xavier Trevino and Norris athlete Ashton Hausmann are also part of the walk-on class so far.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora
|Baylor Brannen
|DL
|Omaha (Millard West
|Ashton Hausmann
|RB/S
|Norris
|Keegan Menning
|OL/DL
|Fremont
|Mason Nieman
|ATH
|Waverly
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)