Four-star LB Wynden Ho'ohuli commits to NU from beach in Hawaii, says 'I'm proud to be a Cornhusker'

Wynden Ho’ohuli has never been to Nebraska, never seen Memorial Stadium or the Cornhuskers’ football facilities or anything else on campus with his own eyes.

In fact, the only college he was able to visit during the course of his recruitment was Washington.

If you think going through a college football recruiting process was difficult for the typical high-level high school player this past year, imagine doing it from Hawaii.

That’s exactly what Ho’ohuli was faced with. On Saturday, he publicly verbally committed to Nebraska, making his announcement in a nationally televised broadcast on NBC as part of the network’s All-American Bowl festivities.

Ho'ohuli certainly didn't look like the decision had caused much stress when he announced his decision, flanked by his family, from Black Rocks Beach, with the ocean in the background. Ho'ohuli told NBC that the beach is a special place to his family and that he wanted to announce his decision from there in part to honor a late aunt of his.

As for why he picked Nebraska, he said it came down to trust.